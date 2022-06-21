International
https://sputniknews.com/20220621/missing-link-to-formation-of-most-massive-structures-in-universe-discovered-in-space-1096532095.html
'Missing Link' to Formation of 'Most Massive Structures in Universe' Discovered in Space
'Missing Link' to Formation of 'Most Massive Structures in Universe' Discovered in Space
The astronomers’ presented their results at the 240th meeting of the American Astronomical Society earlier this month. 21.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-21T15:43+0000
2022-06-21T15:43+0000
tech
galaxy clusters
merger
evidence
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107883/34/1078833447_0:115:1921:1195_1920x0_80_0_0_0173e98ef67cb64b0088b8721a4c258b.jpg
A team of astronomers has managed to obtain evidence of a shockwave produced by the collision of two galactic sub-clusters located in the Abell 98 galaxy cluster over 1.2 billion years away from our planet.According to ScienceAlert, Arnab Sarkar, physicist and astronomer from the University of Kentucky, and his team have discovered a “definitive evidence” of a shock edge to the south of A98N, one of the sub-clusters in question.The astronomers, who presented their findings recently at the 240th meeting of the American Astronomical Society, argue that their discovery is rather important, as detecting a cluster merger in its early stages is apparently rare, the media outlet notes."This result is important because diﬀerent computer simulations seem to be telling us diﬀerent things about what we should observe early on in a galaxy cluster merger," Sarkar said. "Here, we have a picture of what this process actually looks like, and that can be used to inform our theoretical models."
https://sputniknews.com/20220520/galaxies-devoid-of-dark-matter-formed-during-massive-collision-billions-of-years-ago-study-says-1095669632.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107883/34/1078833447_86:0:1833:1310_1920x0_80_0_0_f8b84f6df46d9050b0c13074f0958f9a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, galaxy clusters, merger, evidence

'Missing Link' to Formation of 'Most Massive Structures in Universe' Discovered in Space

15:43 GMT 21.06.2022
CC0 / / Starry Sky
Starry Sky - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The astronomers’ presented their results at the 240th meeting of the American Astronomical Society earlier this month.
A team of astronomers has managed to obtain evidence of a shockwave produced by the collision of two galactic sub-clusters located in the Abell 98 galaxy cluster over 1.2 billion years away from our planet.
According to ScienceAlert, Arnab Sarkar, physicist and astronomer from the University of Kentucky, and his team have discovered a “definitive evidence” of a shock edge to the south of A98N, one of the sub-clusters in question.
"With this discovery, we caught two sub-clusters of a galaxy cluster in a crucial early epoch of the merging process, with a strong shock between them, providing a missing link to the formation of the most massive structures in our Universe," Sarkar said.
The astronomers, who presented their findings recently at the 240th meeting of the American Astronomical Society, argue that their discovery is rather important, as detecting a cluster merger in its early stages is apparently rare, the media outlet notes.
The central smudge in the center of the image is NGC 1052-DF2, the first galaxy discovered by astronomers containing little to no dark matter - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2022
Galaxies Devoid of Dark Matter Formed During Massive Collision Billions of Years Ago, Study Says
20 May, 16:55 GMT
"This result is important because diﬀerent computer simulations seem to be telling us diﬀerent things about what we should observe early on in a galaxy cluster merger," Sarkar said. "Here, we have a picture of what this process actually looks like, and that can be used to inform our theoretical models."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала