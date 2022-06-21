LIVE UPDATES: First Day of Biggest-Ever Rail Strike Hits Britain

The largest strike of railway employees since 1989 begins on Tuesday in the UK as more than 50,000 members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) are set to walk out.
For three days - on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday - there will be no train or tube traffic on most routes at all, and those that will continue to operate will work on a reduced schedule, only from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and trains will not stop at all stations.
On the first day, according to the plan of the organizer, 50 thousand people should join the strike. Among them are employees of Network Rail, which serves most of the country's railways and all central London stations, 13 other railway companies, as well as the London Underground. On the second and third days, 40 thousand people will not go to work, excluding employees of the metropolitan subway.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
New firstOld first
09:01 GMT 21.06.2022
Strikes are 'Wrong and Unnecessary' - Boris Johnson
"The UK government supported the railway industry to the tune of £16 billion. We kept our railways going and quite rightly too. We supported railway workers and their families. We supported the whole industry. It cost to every family in this country thousands of thousands of pounds to do that," Boris Johnson said.
08:55 GMT 21.06.2022
Traffic Levels Spiking Dramatically in London - TomTom Data
Here at Ashford International Station, RMT Union members are joining the biggest national rail strike for 30 years. More on @bbcsoutheast at 1.30pm and 6.30pm 🚆 The station is very quiet and the message here from @Se_Railway is still not to travel ❌ pic.twitter.com/Km1nlJk5mo