LIVE UPDATES: First Day of Biggest-Ever Rail Strike Hits Britain

For three days - on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday - there will be no train or tube traffic on most routes at all, and those that will continue to operate will work on a reduced schedule, only from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and trains will not stop at all stations.

On the first day, according to the plan of the organizer, 50 thousand people should join the strike. Among them are employees of Network Rail, which serves most of the country's railways and all central London stations, 13 other railway companies, as well as the London Underground. On the second and third days, 40 thousand people will not go to work, excluding employees of the metropolitan subway.