LIVE UPDATES: EU Set to Formally Grant Ukraine Candidate Status This Week - Reports

EU's 27 Member States Set to Formally Grant Ukraine Candidate Status This Week - Reports

The EU is set to formally grant Ukraine the status of a candidate this week, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.



This follows a Monday meeting of EU ambassadors at which no one opposed the decision.



The European Commission recommended last week that Ukraine be granted the status, as a first step on the long path toward EU membership, on condition Kiev will have to work on issues related to the rule of law, justice and anti-corruption.



The EU leaders will meet in Brussels on 23-24 June. The final decision to grant the status to Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, and any attached conditions, will have to be approved by all members before it becomes final.



“Now is the time to acknowledge that the future of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia lies within the EU,” the news agency quoted European Council President Charles Michel as writing in a letter inviting the leaders to this week’s summit.