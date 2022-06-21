LIVE UPDATES: EU Set to Formally Grant Ukraine Candidate Status This Week - Reports

International
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
situation in ukraine
donbass
ukraine
donbass, ukraine, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
05:58 GMT 21.06.2022
Russia launched the special operation in Ukraine back in February, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.
Russian armed forces and Donbass troops continue to advance amid the special operation, liberating settlements in the Donbass region.
The Russian military, during a special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, took control of the Kherson Region in the south of the country and part of the Zaporozhye Region. Military-civilian administrations have been formed in the regions.
However, Kiev's forces continue to shell settlements in the DPR and LPR, resulting in multiple civilian casualties.
05:59 GMT 21.06.2022
EU's 27 Member States Set to Formally Grant Ukraine Candidate Status This Week - Reports
The EU is set to formally grant Ukraine the status of a candidate this week, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

This follows a Monday meeting of EU ambassadors at which no one opposed the decision.

The European Commission recommended last week that Ukraine be granted the status, as a first step on the long path toward EU membership, on condition Kiev will have to work on issues related to the rule of law, justice and anti-corruption.

The EU leaders will meet in Brussels on 23-24 June. The final decision to grant the status to Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, and any attached conditions, will have to be approved by all members before it becomes final.

“Now is the time to acknowledge that the future of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia lies within the EU,” the news agency quoted European Council President Charles Michel as writing in a letter inviting the leaders to this week’s summit.
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала