Russian armed forces and Donbass troops continue to advance amid the special operation, liberating settlements in the Donbass region.
The Russian military, during a special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, took control of the Kherson Region in the south of the country and part of the Zaporozhye Region. Military-civilian administrations have been formed in the regions.
However, Kiev's forces continue to shell settlements in the DPR and LPR, resulting in multiple civilian casualties.
