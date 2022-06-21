https://sputniknews.com/20220621/israel-reportedly-suspects-iranian-cyberattack-triggered-false-siren-alerts-on-sunday--1096507501.html

Israel Reportedly Suspects Iranian Cyberattack Triggered False Siren Alerts on Sunday

Israel Reportedly Suspects Iranian Cyberattack Triggered False Siren Alerts on Sunday

Israeli cybersecurity firm Check Point Research reported last week that Iran-based hackers led a spear-phishing operation to gain identifiable information... 21.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-21T04:08+0000

2022-06-21T04:08+0000

2022-06-21T04:08+0000

israel

middle east

iran oil

tehran

tel aviv

idf

sirens

jerusalem

eilat

assassination

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104584/24/1045842417_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1afd63d8b4e6f0f8bc06b7310d9ad845.jpg

Israeli cybersecurity officials believe an adversary-led cyberattack was responsible for a number of false siren alerts that rang for nearly an hour on Sunday in Eilat and Jerusalem’s Talpiot, Katamon, and Beit Hakerem neighborhoods, according to the Israeli Army Radio and local Hebrew-language outlets.Per the source, Israeli National Cyber Directorate (INCD) personnel are under the suspicion that a coordinated cyberattack was “behind a system malfunction” that allowed cyber criminals to access and activate the municipality’s siren systems–which have a different level of security than the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) Home Front Command alert system.While the INCD has yet to confirm the suspected perpetrator of the alleged cyberattack, a former Israeli military official is one of several security experts speculating that Tehran may be the coordinator.Radiflow, an Israeli industrial cybersecurity startup, asserted the Sunday incident shined a light on a possible blind spot.No ransomware or extortion plot was uncovered by Israeli officials, according to officials on Monday.A diplomatic source appeared to downplay the severity of the alleged cyberattack, telling the Jerusalem Post that “[t]here is constant cyber activity against Israel.”The individual highlighted that Tel Aviv, in cooperation with other nations, is set to build a cyber version of its Iron Dome defense system.Tehran has not responded to the siren system hacking allegations raised by various entities.Tensions between Israel and Iran have been further strained in recent weeks following the assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, whose slaying was linked to Israeli forces by the New York Times.As rhetoric intensifies between the Middle East nations, Tehran has vowed to avenge the late top officer and other Iran-linked security personnel in both Syria and Iran. The IRGC’s pledge appears to have prompted Israel to give increased credence to so-called “concrete” threats.Warnings reached a new level on Friday as Israeli officials claimed to be in possession of intelligence that Iran was seeking to carry out a number of attacks over the past weekend, with several targeting some 2,000 Israelis in Istanbul.Israeli nationals capable of evacuating were instructed to “immediately leave Istanbul,” and others were told to remain in their locked hotel rooms and reduce identifying signs.

https://sputniknews.com/20220612/report-turkeys-security-agencies-averted-kidnapping-of-israeli-tourists-off-jerusalems-tip-1096253824.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220531/israel-reportedly-warns-over-100-of-its-citizens-to-leave-turkey-over-perceived-iranian-threat-1095887569.html

israel

tehran

tel aviv

jerusalem

eilat

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

israel, middle east, iran oil, tehran, tel aviv, idf, sirens, jerusalem, eilat, assassination, cyber attack