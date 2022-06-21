https://sputniknews.com/20220621/is-johnsons-sensible-compromise-with-uk-unions-realistic-amid-growing-tide-of-protests-1096534559.html

Is Johnson's 'Sensible Compromise' With UK Unions Realistic Amid Growing Tide of Protests?

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for a "sensible compromise" on the pay demands by workers' unions and accused trade unions of "harming the very...

"I don't think that the government is in a mood to compromise," says Steve Hedley, senior assistant general-secretary of the UK National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) Workers. "I think they want to punch the trade unions as a distraction from what's going on with the cost of living crisis, and the partygate crisis. They think it's going to be popular taking on the trade unions with their hardliners to do this."Hedley notes that the latest pay rise that the government offered is around 3 percent which would be, however, accompanied with job cuts. The UK's present inflation rate is roughly 9 percent and is projected to reach 11 percent in the autumn. The British unions insist that wages should be raised in line with rocketing inflation amid the cost of living crunch.The UK's biggest rail strike in 30 years over pay, working conditions and job security kicked off on 21 June. Around 40,000 members of the RMT union at Network Rail and 13 train operators are due to walk out which threatens to paralyse the rail network system. The government is considering railway reform to tackle the slump in transportation revenues because of the COVID pandemic. Once talks stalled between Network Rail and unions, the latter held a vote on a nationwide walkout.Unions are always ready to make concessions, says Roger Seifert, professor of Industrial Relations at the University of Wolverhampton, who specializes in strikes, trade unionism and public sector employment. The problem is that Network Rail, which controls the entire network, signaling and safety, is a government-owned company and if the government doesn't give more money, then there's less scope for a settlement.Tory Misjudged Unions' Readiness to ActThe eleventh hour talks aimed at preventing the strike collapsed on Monday with the unions accusing the Tory government of meddling in negotiations and not allowing Network Rail employers to communicate "freely".Although Transport Secretary Grant Shapps refused to take part in the formal negotiations with the rail unions, the government is acting like a "puppet master" from behind, argues Hedley. At the same time, No 10 doubled down on castigating unions for being "outdated", hindering "progress" and harming those they were entitled to help.However, the Tories have misjudged the situation if they thought that they were going to be popular attacking unions, according to Hedley. It's not just rail workers but all workers and even members of the middle class who are facing severe economic difficulties.Is a 'Class War' Around the Corner in the UK?Teachers, NHS workers and barristers were also said to be considering protesting, with education and healthcare unions indicating a readiness to launch industrial action in response to pay freezes and working conditions."Everybody in Britain is in the same boat," says Hedley. "We have a cost of living crisis. We have the massive proliferation of food banks, where I live. We have very long queues at the food banks and that's people who are actually going to work - it's not people who are unemployed. A lot of them are going to work and just can't make ends meet. The price of fuel, the price of gas, the price of electricity, the price of staple foods - it's all going up and people can't afford it."Hedley believes that nothing short of a "class war" is presently taking shape in Britain. According to him, there had been "a massive redistribution of wealth and power into the hands of a parasitic elite from working class and middle class people who have seen their standard of living plummet."For his part, Professor Seifert argues that the situation is more complicated with the poor working class being at present divided between the left and the right.Unions' Hardball StrategyThe British unions appear to have taken a tough stance as No 10 has yet to demonstrate that it is ready for real "sensible compromises".The academic presumes that even though the government and the unions are issuing "threats" to each other, by the end of the week the picture may look "slightly different".For his part, Hedley rules out an easy outcome in the row between the Tories and unionists. According to him, the industrial actions will last "as long as it takes, and we won't give up until our members are satisfied that they've got what they want." One of the reasons behind this is that the unions and workers have zero trust in the incumbent government, Hedley emphasises."I don't think there is any chance among the wage workers, most advanced workers and most trade unionists for this government ever regaining trust," Hedley says. "It's not just the economic mismanagement of the economy, but also the fact that the prime minister is an unrepentant liar. He’s been telling lies about his parties and we’re having to demonstrate. I just meant that they are just a completely untrustworthy bunch now. So the sooner we have a general election here, the better."

