https://sputniknews.com/20220621/iranian-military-vessels-come-into-close-contact-with-us-ships-in-persian-gulf-reports-say-1096510650.html

Iranian Military Vessels Come Into Close Contact With US Ships in Persian Gulf, Reports Say

Iranian Military Vessels Come Into Close Contact With US Ships in Persian Gulf, Reports Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Three military vessels belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) came within close proximity of two US Navy ships... 21.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-21T06:02+0000

2022-06-21T06:02+0000

2022-06-21T06:02+0000

persian gulf

iran

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0a/1080731276_0:110:3000:1798_1920x0_80_0_0_6bc4ac5c6b9f1017b8d4b0e03d9c969c.jpg

Three high-speed IRGC boats came directly towards the USS Sirocco and USNS Choctaw County, getting as close as 50 yards, the report said on Monday, citing a US military official. Audible warning signals and a warning flare were deployed by the US ships, the report added.The encounter, which lasted approximately one hour, concluded with the IRGC boats leaving the area, according to the report.US forces will continue operations at air and at sea anywhere international law allows in order to promote regional stability, Buccino also said.

persian gulf

iran

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

persian gulf, iran, us