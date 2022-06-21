https://sputniknews.com/20220621/iranian-military-vessels-come-into-close-contact-with-us-ships-in-persian-gulf-reports-say-1096510650.html
Iranian Military Vessels Come Into Close Contact With US Ships in Persian Gulf, Reports Say
Iranian Military Vessels Come Into Close Contact With US Ships in Persian Gulf, Reports Say
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Three military vessels belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) came within close proximity of two US Navy ships... 21.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-21T06:02+0000
2022-06-21T06:02+0000
2022-06-21T06:02+0000
persian gulf
iran
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0a/1080731276_0:110:3000:1798_1920x0_80_0_0_6bc4ac5c6b9f1017b8d4b0e03d9c969c.jpg
Three high-speed IRGC boats came directly towards the USS Sirocco and USNS Choctaw County, getting as close as 50 yards, the report said on Monday, citing a US military official. Audible warning signals and a warning flare were deployed by the US ships, the report added.The encounter, which lasted approximately one hour, concluded with the IRGC boats leaving the area, according to the report.US forces will continue operations at air and at sea anywhere international law allows in order to promote regional stability, Buccino also said.
persian gulf
iran
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0a/1080731276_228:0:2772:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_bc8413f8e4c3a4682a6bcb21388fd50b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
persian gulf, iran, us
Iranian Military Vessels Come Into Close Contact With US Ships in Persian Gulf, Reports Say
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Three military vessels belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) came within close proximity of two US Navy ships operating in the Persian Gulf, The Washington Post reported.
Three high-speed IRGC boats came directly towards the USS Sirocco and USNS Choctaw County, getting as close as 50 yards, the report said on Monday, citing a US military official. Audible warning signals and a warning flare were deployed by the US ships, the report added.
The encounter, which lasted approximately one hour, concluded with the IRGC boats
leaving the area, according to the report.
The Iranian vessels acted in a way that "did not meet the international standards of professional or safe maritime behavior," US Central Command spokesman Col. Joseph Buccino was quoted as saying in the report.
US forces will continue operations at air and at sea anywhere international law allows in order to promote regional stability, Buccino also said.