Indian NSA Says Delhi 'Won't Beg For Peace' With Pakistan - Report

While India treats Pakistan's alleged backing of terrorist groups as its core concern, Islamabad maintains that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir is the "core"... 21.06.2022, Sputnik International

During an interview with news agency ANI, India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said that New Delhi “won’t beg for peace” when dealing with its western neighbor Pakistan, but urged Islamabad to respect the “core interests” of the Indian government.Stating that “when our core interests are involved, there is no question of peace at any cost” Doval, however, added that ideally India would like to have “very good relations” with all its neighbors, including Pakistan.Doval also lauded Prime Minister Modi’s policy of not holding any dialogue with Pakistan till it stops supporting terrorist “proxies” against India. Pakistan rejects the claim that it is supporting cross-border terrorist groups against New Delhi.“Between 2005 and 2014, we had [terrorist attacks in] Mumbai, Pune, Kanpur, Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad,” Doval recalled.“If we were not firm, if we weren’t decisive and if we didn’t have the clarity…” he remarked.During his interview, Doval also backed the federal government’s decision in 2019 to scrap the semi-autonomous status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and its bifurcation into two federal territories—Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.Both the nuclear-armed neighbors control parts of Jammu and Kashmir but claim the entire region. Pakistan rejects India’s 2019 step of altering the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir. Islamabad has since maintained that it won’t hold formal talks with New Delhi until the decision on Jammu and Kashmir is rolled back.“The onus remains on India to take the necessary steps to create an enabling environment conducive for meaningful and result-oriented dialogue,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement this week.“The Foreign Minister (Bilawal Bhutto Zardari) clearly articulated this perspective, referring to India’s illegal and unilateral actions in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) since August 5, 2019, describing them as an assault on the rights of the Kashmiri people, as well as rising Islamophobia in India, that created an environment unconducive for meaningful engagement,” the Pakistani statement added.

