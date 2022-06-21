https://sputniknews.com/20220621/increasing-right-wing-violence-is-cause-for-action-and-organizing-1096501775.html

Increasing Right-Wing Violence is Cause for Action and Organizing

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Mohamed Elmaazi, a UK-based freelance journalist, and contributor to numerous outlets including The Dissenter, Jacobin, The Canary and Electronic Intifada to discuss UK Home Secretary Priti Patel’s approval of the US request for the extradition of Julian Assange and what legal recourse Assange has, why Assange would almost surely receive an unfair trial in the US and what risks incarceration in the US would pose to Assange’s wellbeing, how this move by the Home Secretary fits into the UK Home Office’s efforts to pass the Official Secrets Law which threatens to further prosecute journalism that is critical of narratives pushed by mainstream media, and how this act and the prosecution of Julian Assange pose extreme danger to alternative media and journalism.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sputnik News journalist and correspondent Wyatt Reed to discuss the historic victory of Gustavo Petro and Francia Marquez in the Colombian presidential elections and the importance of this victory to the progressive movement in the country, what Petro’s progressive vision means for Colombia as he becomes Colombia’s first progressive president and how the progressive movement laid the groundwork for the success of his campaign, the corruption and massive economic catastrophe under the right-wing Colombian government that Petro campaigned against, and the hope that working and poor people in Colombia have for the future under Petro’s government.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nino Brown, an elementary school teacher and organizer with Reds In Ed and the Boston Jericho movement to discuss the second federally-recognized Juneteenth holiday and the real story behind Juneteenth, the non-existence of the order of absolute equality that was originally made in field order number three, the ongoing Black liberation movement fighting not only for the promise of equality but for liberation for Black people, and how the revolutionary spirit of Juneteenth lives on today.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Hu, organizer and co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin Podcast to discuss the poor people’s campaign’s assembly in Washington, DC and the growing consciousness for a socialist program that meets the needs of working and poor people instead of funding more war, a recent right-wing attempt by Patriot Front to attack a pride celebration in Idaho, and what a recent move by the Texas GOP to call for a referendum on Texas’ secession from the US reveals about increasing right-wing violence.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

