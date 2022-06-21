International
Elon Musk's Child Wants to Change Name, No Longer Wishes to Be Related to Father, Media Says
Elon Musk's Child Wants to Change Name, No Longer Wishes to Be Related to Father, Media Says
The new surname Xavier Musk seeks to adopt matches that of his mother, Justine Wilson, who was married to Elon Musk from 2000 till 2008. 21.06.2022, Sputnik International
Xavier Musk, son of Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, seeks to change his gender identity and full name in what appears to be an attempt to distance himself from his father.According to TMZ, Xavier, who turned 18 this April, wants have his name changed to Vivian Jenna Wilson and to be recognized as female.The name Wilson apparently comes from Xavier’s mother Justine Wilson who married Elon Musk in 2000 but divorced him in 2008.The media outlet also notes that neither Elon nor Xavier had previously said anything publicly about their relationship.The hearing on the name change is expected to take place on Friday.
The new surname Xavier Musk seeks to adopt matches that of his mother, Justine Wilson, who was married to Elon Musk from 2000 till 2008.
Xavier Musk, son of Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, seeks to change his gender identity and full name in what appears to be an attempt to distance himself from his father.
According to TMZ, Xavier, who turned 18 this April, wants have his name changed to Vivian Jenna Wilson and to be recognized as female.
In the legal documents filed in LA County, Xavier described the reason for the name change as "gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."
The name Wilson apparently comes from Xavier’s mother Justine Wilson who married Elon Musk in 2000 but divorced him in 2008.
The media outlet also notes that neither Elon nor Xavier had previously said anything publicly about their relationship.
The hearing on the name change is expected to take place on Friday.
