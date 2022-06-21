https://sputniknews.com/20220621/elections-in-france--colombia-russia-is-chinas-biggest-oil-supplier-trans-sports--dc-primary--1096501052.html

Elections in France & Colombia, Russia is China's Biggest Oil Supplier, Trans Sports & DC Primary

Elections in France & Colombia, Russia is China's Biggest Oil Supplier, Trans Sports & DC Primary

Israel’s government’s collapses following the defection of two coalition lawmakers giving the opposition a majority in Parliament. 21.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-21T04:10+0000

2022-06-21T04:10+0000

2022-06-21T11:13+0000

radio sputnik

political misfits

france

colombia

fina world championships

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/14/1096500906_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_3db90e3c1abd2da675b31ecad618ab9e.png

Elections in France & Colombia, Russia Is China's Biggest Oil Supplier, Trans Sports & DC Primary Israel’s government’s collapses following the defection of two coalition lawmakers giving the opposition a majority in Parliament.

Kenneth Surin, is a political and foreign affairs analyst, Professor Emeritus of literature professor of religion and critical theory at Duke University joins the show to talk about the fall out following parliamentary election in France over the weekend. Marine Le Pen’s right-wing National Rally Party, which normally gets about 20 percent in national votes, had just eight seats in the last parliament. As of today, it has 89 seats. Its previous historic high was 35 seats in 1986. Now, the party is a force to be reckoned with. It did so well that it now has the power to launch parliamentary investigations, speak on the floor of parliament, and be represented on committees. It also gets governmental funding for its next election, as well as debt relief. Is this a fluke, or is the face of France changing? Then they talk about the US sending billions in military aid to Ukraine and how it’s raising the ire of many no war Republicans.Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News Correspondent joins the show to talk about a historic election in Colombia as the left takes power. Petro defeated construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez by a margin of about 52-47. That’s never happened before. They talk about what were the factors that led to this victory for the left and what this means for the future of ColombiansDan Lazare, journalist and writer joins the show. They begin the conversation with the news that Russia has surpassed Saudi Arabia to become China’s biggest oil supplier. Then the Misfits talk about the surge in gun violence in the US. And they talk about the transfer of power in the Philippines and how sanctions imposed on Russia by western nations are exacerbating and extending the conflict in Ukraine.Salim Adofo, Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner for District 8C07 in Washington D.C. joins the show ahead of Tuesday’s primary in DC to talk about what voters living in the nation’s capital will have to consider. They also talk about the implications of a reversal of Roe v. Wade, the likely transfer of power to Republicans following the 2022 midterms and what it could mean for abortion laws in the District of Columbia.Karleigh Webb, journalist, videographer and anti-imperialist, labor and trans rights organizer with the PSL in Connecticut joins the show to talk about new regulations as it relates to trans athletes. FINA, the international federation that administers swimming competitions recognized by the International Olympic Committee has adopted a new policy that only lets trans women swimmers compete in women’s events if they transitioned before the age of 12. That is going to rule out a lot of people. There are many places where people can’t transition by that age.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

colombia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

radio sputnik, political misfits, france, colombia, fina world championships, аудио, radio