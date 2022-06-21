https://sputniknews.com/20220621/cheap--easy-mia-khalifa-lashes-out-at-men-in-tiktok-rant-1096534119.html

'Cheap & Easy': Mia Khalifa Lashes Out at Men in TikTok Rant

'Cheap & Easy': Mia Khalifa Lashes Out at Men in TikTok Rant

In the video, Mia Khalifa boasted that she never failed to get a man she wanted, and claimed that men are “the easiest thing in the entire world”. 21.06.2022, Sputnik International

Prolific social media personality and ex-porn actress Mia Khalifa has recently released a viral video on TikTok, in which she had some rather unflattering things to say about members of the opposite sex.Khalifa released her message in response to a video posted by another content creator named Alexandria Morgan who argued that "getting a man should not be a goal in life", the Daily Star notes.The former adult video actress also claimed that she has never "wanted a man and not gotten him".Mia's video has accrued over 1 million "likes" as of the time of this article's writing, but elicited somewhat mixed reaction in the comment section.While some netizens appeared to agree with her, there were also those who suggested that Mia owes her success with men to her good looks.One social media user also inquired why Khalifa is "far from married" if she never failed to get any man she wanted, while another wondered aloud about "how much hate" a video like the one made by Mia would attract if it was a man talking about women in such way.

