https://sputniknews.com/20220621/cheap--easy-mia-khalifa-lashes-out-at-men-in-tiktok-rant-1096534119.html
'Cheap & Easy': Mia Khalifa Lashes Out at Men in TikTok Rant
'Cheap & Easy': Mia Khalifa Lashes Out at Men in TikTok Rant
In the video, Mia Khalifa boasted that she never failed to get a man she wanted, and claimed that men are “the easiest thing in the entire world”. 21.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-21T17:13+0000
2022-06-21T17:13+0000
2022-06-21T17:13+0000
viral
mia khalifa
men
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107682/58/1076825812_0:236:1080:844_1920x0_80_0_0_b2950a55889351f178b7ca3e33ba735d.jpg
Prolific social media personality and ex-porn actress Mia Khalifa has recently released a viral video on TikTok, in which she had some rather unflattering things to say about members of the opposite sex.Khalifa released her message in response to a video posted by another content creator named Alexandria Morgan who argued that "getting a man should not be a goal in life", the Daily Star notes.The former adult video actress also claimed that she has never “wanted a man and not gotten him”.Mia’s video has accrued over 1 million “likes” as of the time of this article’s writing, but elicited somewhat mixed reaction in the comment section.While some netizens appeared to agree with her, there were also those who suggested that Mia owes her success with men to her good looks.One social media user also inquired why Khalifa is “far from married” if she never failed to get any man she wanted, while another wondered aloud about “how much hate” a video like the one made by Mia would attract if it was a man talking about women in such way.
https://sputniknews.com/20220223/ex-porn-star-mia-khalifa-opens-up-about-complex-relationship-with-her-body-which-affected-1093301813.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107682/58/1076825812_0:135:1080:945_1920x0_80_0_0_f0129c7b69bd90c52ac21b032a7eb833.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
viral, mia khalifa, men, video
'Cheap & Easy': Mia Khalifa Lashes Out at Men in TikTok Rant
In the video, Mia Khalifa boasted that she never failed to get a man she wanted, and claimed that men are “the easiest thing in the entire world”.
Prolific social media personality and ex-porn actress Mia Khalifa has recently released a viral video on TikTok
, in which she had some rather unflattering things to say about members of the opposite sex.
Khalifa released her message in response to a video posted by another content creator named Alexandria Morgan who argued that "getting a man should not be a goal in life", the Daily Star notes.
"Men are the easiest thing in the entire world,” Mia said. “If you are wondering how you and another woman got the same man, it is because men are the easiest thing in the entire world.”
The former adult video actress also claimed that she has never “wanted a man and not gotten him”.
“Do you have any idea how many men have wanted me and not gotten me?” she inquired. "Granted some dusties have caught me slipping, but there has never been a single man that I have wanted that I have not gotten because men are cheap."
Mia’s video has accrued over 1 million “likes” as of the time of this article’s writing, but elicited somewhat mixed reaction in the comment section.
While some netizens appeared to agree with her, there were also those who suggested that Mia owes her success with men to her good looks.
One social media user also inquired why Khalifa is “far from married” if she never failed to get any man she wanted, while another wondered aloud about “how much hate” a video like the one made by Mia would attract if it was a man talking about women in such way.