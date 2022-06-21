https://sputniknews.com/20220621/biden-administration-to-limit-use-of-land-mines-1096529717.html
Biden Administration to Limit Use of Land Mines
Biden Administration to Limit Use of Land Mines
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States will limit the use of anti-personnel mines, the White House’s National Security Council spokesperson said on Tuesday. 21.06.2022, Sputnik International
“Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is announcing an important step to limit the United States’ use of anti-personnel landmines,” Adrienne Watson said.The United States will align its policy concerning use of these weapons outside of the Korean Peninsula with key provisions of the Ottawa Convention, the international treaty prohibiting the use, stockpiling, production, and transfer of anti-personnel landmines, she added.“Additionally, the President will prohibit the development, production, and acquisition of anti-personnel landmines prohibited under the Ottawa Convention, and will direct the Department of Defense to undertake diligent efforts to pursue alternatives to anti-personnel landmines that would be compliant with and ultimately allow the United States to accede to the Ottawa Convention, while ensuring our continued ability to respond to global contingencies," the statement read.
