Amber Heard Plans to Write 'Tell-All' Book After Leaving Hollywood

The “Aquaman” actress is apparently drafting a “tell-all book” after being found guilty of defaming her ex-husband Depp, 59, on three counts, essentially directing Heard to cough up $10.35 million in damages to the man she allegedly abused.The “tell-all book” will be closely watched by Depp and his lawyers and could subject Heard to more lawsuits in the future. Heard’s op-ed for the Washington Post—despite not mentioning Depp by name—is what landed her in a Fairfax, Virginia court in the first place.Heard and her team of lawyers plan to appeal the June 1 verdict in an attempt to mitigate the actress’s debt of $8.35 million (since she was awarded $2 million for one of her own countersuits), which Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft has said the star is unable to pay. Bredehoft also mentioned in court that Heard has an additional debt of $6 million in legal fees.The jury decided that Heard was defamed when Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, made a claim that Heard and her friends staged a scene and conspired to tell a false story in order to frame Depp. “Quite simply this was an ambush, a hoax,” Waldman told the Daily Mail in 2020.“They set Mr. Depp up by calling the cops, but the first attempt didn’t do the trick. The officers came to the penthouses, thoroughly searched and interviewed, and left after seeing no damage to face or property.”“So Amber and her friends spilled a little wine and roughed the place up, got their stories straight under the direction of a lawyer and publicist, and then placed a second call to 911,” stated Waldman, which won Heard $2 million in the lawsuit despite conflicting witness testimonies regarding the incident.It’s unclear what Heard is hoping to achieve in writing a “tell-all” book after already losing millions in a drawn-out court battle. The book would most certainly be a gamble as it echoes the same actions the actress took in 2018 when she wrote her op-ed, in which she said, “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

