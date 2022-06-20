https://sputniknews.com/20220620/water-scarcity-may-lead-to-instability-conflicts-migration-media-says-1096496452.html

Water Scarcity May Lead to Instability, Conflicts & Migration, Media Says

Dario Soto Abril, Executive Secretary at the Global Water Partnership, described water security as an “essential matter of national security”, and suggested... 20.06.2022, Sputnik International

While conflicts over resources are hardly anything new, it appears that disputes regarding one particular resource may lead to catastrophic consequences such as civil uprisings and “nuclear war”, according to the Daily Express - and surprisingly, this isn’t about oil.Citing the data from the Pacific Institute, the media outlet notes that some 200 violent conflicts related to water occurred during the past three years, as our “warming planet” witnesses “more erratic rainfall and severe droughts.”Meanwhile Dario Soto Abril, Executive Secretary at the Global Water Partnership, warned that “water security is an essential matter of national security.”Noting that the lack of water may lead to instability in a country and even “civil uprisings which will create conflicts” within said country, Abril added that water scarcity might lead to people migrating to the United States or Europe.He also warned that “there's always a potential that countries could weaponize water, there's always the tension.”

