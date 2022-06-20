https://sputniknews.com/20220620/violation-of-everything-kremlin-blasts-lithuanias-blockade-of-russias-kaliningrad-region-1096479289.html

'Violation of Everything': Kremlin Blasts Lithuania's Rail Blockade of Russia's Kaliningrad Region

'Violation of Everything': Kremlin Blasts Lithuania's Rail Blockade of Russia's Kaliningrad Region

On Saturday, Kaliningrad governor Anton Alikhanov reported that Lithuanian Railways, a state-owned enterprise, had stopped the rail-based transit of sanctioned... 20.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-20T09:33+0000

2022-06-20T09:33+0000

2022-06-20T10:42+0000

kaliningrad

railway

rail

russia

lithuania

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/14/1096480349_135:0:2048:1076_1920x0_80_0_0_5649c68a304eb8df615f6b60d12cf529.jpg

Lithuania's decision to ban the rail-based transit of goods to and from Kaliningrad is "unprecedented" and illegal, and will not be left without a response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said."We need a serious, in-depth analysis to work out our response decisions," Peskov said, adding that this work would be carried out over the next few days.Vilnius began enforcing a ban on the transit of goods subject to EU sanctions between mainland Russia and Kaliningrad on Saturday.Governor Alikhanov said construction materials, metal products, coal, cement, high tech products and other goods would be affected.Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has indicated that the rail transit restrictions were introduced "after consultations with the European Commission and under its leadership."Russian Senator Olga Kovitidi warned that Vilnius's move would "boomerang back on the Baltic countries" and affect the "mobility and opportunities" of their residents. Lithuania has "once against shot itself in the foot" by instituting its blockade, she said.Meanwhile, Senator Andrey Klimov warned that if Brussels doesn't resolve the situation immediately, it will "disavow for [the Russian side] the legitimacy of all documents on Lithuania's membership in the EU and untie our hands to solve the problem of transit to Kaliningrad any way we choose."Senator Andrey Klishas echoed his colleagues' concerns, calling the restrictions an attempt to establish a full-on blockade, and "a violation of Russia's sovereignty."Kaliningrad has a population of about one million people, and is home to Russia's Baltic Fleet. Moscow was forced to dramatically build up the region's air and missile defenses in recent years due to encroachment by NATO forces and the alliance brainstorming on the need to "seize" the Russian exclave.Lithuania closed its airspace to flights of Russian commercial aircraft to Kaliningrad in February, forcing planes to fly around the region through the Baltic Sea. Last month, Lithuania's parliament moved to recall the country's ambassador and close its consulate general in St. Petersburg.

https://sputniknews.com/20220618/lithuanian-blockade-of-kaliningrad-violates-eu-commitments---russian-senator-1096442863.html

kaliningrad

russia

lithuania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

kaliningrad, railway, rail, russia, lithuania