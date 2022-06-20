https://sputniknews.com/20220620/us-tech-company-helping-ukraine-build-own-iron-dome-to-swat-down-russian-missiles-1096500297.html

US Tech Company Helping Ukraine Build Own 'Iron Dome' to 'Swat Down' Russian Missiles

US Tech Company Helping Ukraine Build Own ‘Iron Dome’ to ‘Swat Down’ Russian Missiles

Ukraine's ambassador to Israel indicated earlier this month that Kiev would like to buy the country's Iron Dome air defense system.

ukraine

iron dome

israel

air defense

JustAnswer, a San Francisco-based tech platform, is working with Ukraine to try to help the country build its own ‘Iron Dome’ air defense system.Ukraine’s current “technology is old and slow,” JustAnswer CEO Andy Kurtzig told Fox News. “When a missile is on its way, having a slow computer is not very helpful.”“If we could close down the skies over Ukraine, Ukrainians will have a much better chance of winning this war and of democracy winning out,” Kurtzig suggested.“We’re helping them upgrade their computer systems and their networking systems and software,” the tech entrepreneur explained, expressing confidence that Ukraine “can be much faster and much more accurate about attempting to swat down these incoming missiles from Russia” after its systems are upgraded.Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk pleaded with Israel to sell Kiev its Iron Dome air defense system earlier this month, saying that Ukraine wasn’t looking for a “donation,” and was ready “to buy it,” presumably using some of the billions in US and NATO cash currently being funnelled into the country.“We need Israeli assistance…I mean that we need the military-technical support; we need Iron Dome…which will allow us to save our women and children from the shelling of the Russian missiles in our territory,” Korniychuk said.The Russian defense ministry has stated repeatedly that its missile strikes target Ukrainian military facilities and infrastructure involved in arms transfers.Ynet news reported in February that Israel had halted an attempt by the US to transfer several Iron Dome batteries to Ukraine in the spring of 2021 amid fears of Russia’s reaction.The US and its allies have delivered Strela, Stinger, Starstreak, Mistral and Piorun shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine, with Germany committing but not yet delivering 50 refurbished Flakpanzer Gepard anti-aircraft tanks. Slovakia donated one of its Soviet-era S-300 air and missile defense systems to Ukraine in April, but it was reportedly destroyed soon after arrival (Bratislava has contested these reports).

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

