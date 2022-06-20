UK's Teaching, NHS Unions Threaten Strike Action Unless Offered Pay Lift Closer to Soaring Inflation
© AP Photo / Alberto PezzaliDemonstrators hold placards as they attend a protest, outside the gates of Downing Street, against the increase of the cost of living, in London, Saturday, April 2, 2022.
© AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
The UK is gearing up for a wave of major disruption as three days of industrial action have been announced for 21, 23 and 25 June across Network Rail and 13 train operating companies. RMT General secretary Mick Lynch said that "members want a decent pay rise, job security and no compulsory redundancies".
With inflation reaching 40-year highs and the spiraling cost of living crisis starting to hit increasingly more households, two of the largest British trade unions, representing teachers and National Health Service (NHS) workers, have warned of industrial action unless they get a pay uplift.
The National Education Union (NEU), the biggest teaching union in the country, stated that unless it receives assurances of a pay increase closer to inflation by 22 June, it plans to ballot its 450,000 members.
"Thanks colleagues for taking part in the #DemandBetter demo earlier today. My support is with you all. To educate the next generation and enable them respond to our society's challenges is why we teach. We deserve recognition."#ValueEducation #ValueEducators pic.twitter.com/a3zBziXQwP— National Education Union (@NEUnion) June 18, 2022
UK Education Secretary Nadim Zahawi would need to offer “significantly” above the 3 percent pay increase suggested earlier this year if industrial action were to be avoided, stated Joint General Secretary of the NEU, Kevin Courtney.
“Pay is already down 20 per cent on 2010. The strains are showing. One in eight of new graduate teachers are leaving in their first year,” he was cited as saying.
Courtney added that the union would be balloting members to ‘gauge’ reactions, after which a follow-up ballot specifically on industrial action could result in strikes in schools in the autumn.
“If there is no significant improvement on 3% – which will leave an 8% gap with inflation this year alone – we cannot avoid a ballot. The mood among teachers has changed. Last year the issue was mainly workload. This year it is workload and pay. Teachers are doing calculations to see what their hourly pay works out at. Pay is already down 20% on 2010. The strains are showing. One in eight of new graduate teachers are leaving in their first year,” Kevin Courtney said.
🚨BREAKING: If teachers' pay away awards don't meet our demands, the @NASUWT will ballot members to take industrial action from November in England, Scotland & Wales.— NASUWT (@NASUWT) June 18, 2022
These sentiments are shared by another teachers’ union, the NASUWT, which echoed warnings of imminent strikes unless its pay demands were met. The NASUWT - a Trades Union Congress (TUC)-affiliated union representing nearly 300,000 teachers and school leaders throughout the UK, said it would then ballot members on industrial action from November in England, Scotland and Wales.
“Teachers are suffering, not only from the cost of living crisis, which the whole country is grappling with, but 12 years of real terms pay cuts which has left a 20 per cent shortfall in the value of their salaries,” its general secretary, Dr Patrick Roach, said.
He added that the union would not allow cuts to members’ pay.
“If a pay rise is not awarded, it will be won by our members in workplaces through industrial action,” Roach warned.
Meanwhile, Unison, the largest of the country's labour unions, which counts NHS staff among its members, has also reportedly warned of a mass exodus of staff and possible industrial action affecting hospitals unless salaries are brought closer to inflation.
In the coming days, the UK will begin to announce the next round of annual NHS pay awards. However, for millions of staff up to senior nurse level the pay offer is expected to fall substantially short of the current inflation rate of 9.2%. In 2021 NHS workers were awarded a pay rise of 3 percent.
“The government has a simple choice. Either it makes a sensible pay award, investing in staff and services and reducing delays for patients. Or it risks a potential dispute, growing workforce shortages and increased suffering for the sick,” Christina McAnea, general-secretary of Unison, said.
In response to the warnings from the unions, a spokesperson for the UK Department for Education said:
“We are taking action to support teachers to stay in the profession and thrive, working to deliver pay increases and pay awards for new and experienced teachers.”
The Department of Health and Social Care responded by saying that no decisions had been taken yet, but it would “carefully consider the recommendations from the independent pay review bodies.”
The fresh warnings of industrial action come as three days of national strike action have been slated for 21, 23 and 25 June across Network Rail and 13 train operating companies, promising major disruption to swathes of the country’s train network. Furthermore, on Tuesday 21 June, strikes are also set to affect the London Underground. The RMT (Rail, Maritime and Transport) union said it was "unacceptable for railway workers either to lose their job or face another year of pay freeze" while inflation hit 40-year highs.
18 June, 12:53 GMT
On Saturday, thousands of public sector workers took to London’s Parliament Square to call for more support during the cost-of-living crisis.
The TUC, which organised the event, says its research suggests workers have lost almost £20,000 since 2008 because pay has failed to keep pace with soaring inflation.