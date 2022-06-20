https://sputniknews.com/20220620/strong-magnitude-60-earthquake-strikes-taiwan---emsc-1096467829.html

Strong Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes Taiwan - EMSC

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake was registered some 37 kilometers south of Hualien City, Taiwan, at approximately 9:05 a.m. local time on June 20

The seismic event occurred at a shallow depth of about 6.8 kilometers, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau. The earthquake was registered as a magnitude 6.0 event, according to the bureau. Another individual reported that they "felt the shake quite strongly" while on the fourth floor of a building in Taiwan's Taoyuan City, approximately 153 kilometers from the central point. The earthquake struck a sparsely populated part of the island, according to the Central Weather Bureau. However, strong tremors were felt by those as far away as Taipei, almost 160 kilometers from the epicenter. MORE DETAILS TO COME.

