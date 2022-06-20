Strong Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes Taiwan - EMSC

https://sputniknews.com/20220620/strong-magnitude-60-earthquake-strikes-taiwan---emsc-1096467829.html
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake was registered some 37 kilometers south of Hualien City, Taiwan, at approximately 9:05 a.m. local time on June 20, according to...
The seismic event occurred at a shallow depth of about 6.8 kilometers, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau. The earthquake was registered as a magnitude 6.0 event, according to the bureau. Another individual reported that they "felt the shake quite strongly" while on the fourth floor of a building in Taiwan's Taoyuan City, approximately 153 kilometers from the central point. The earthquake struck a sparsely populated part of the island, according to the Central Weather Bureau. However, strong tremors were felt by those as far away as Taipei, almost 160 kilometers from the epicenter. MORE DETAILS TO COME.
01:21 GMT 20.06.2022 (Updated: 01:42 GMT 20.06.2022)
Being updated
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake was registered some 37 kilometers south of Hualien City, Taiwan, at approximately 9:05 a.m. local time on June 20, according to early data from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
The seismic event occurred at a shallow depth of about 6.8 kilometers, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau
. The earthquake was registered as a magnitude 6.0 event, according to the bureau.
"Good side-to-side shaking for about 15-20 seconds on 4th floor in Zhubei," said one witness in Zhubei, Taiwan, some 144 kilometers from the epicenter.
Another individual reported that they "felt the shake quite strongly" while on the fourth floor of a building in Taiwan's Taoyuan City, approximately 153 kilometers from the central point.
The earthquake struck a sparsely populated part of the island, according to the Central Weather Bureau. However, strong tremors were felt by those as far away as Taipei, almost 160 kilometers from the epicenter.