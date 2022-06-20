https://sputniknews.com/20220620/prince-andrew-facing-new-legal-woes-as-alleged-epstein-rape-victims-lawyer-warns-he-may-be-served-1096478807.html

Prince Andrew Facing New Legal Woes as Alleged Epstein Rape Victim’s Lawyer 'Warns He May Be Served’

Prince Andrew Facing New Legal Woes as Alleged Epstein Rape Victim’s Lawyer 'Warns He May Be Served’

Prince Andrew has been desperate to rebuild his life after settling a multi-billion civil sexual assault case brought against him in the US by alleged Jeffrey... 20.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-20T09:55+0000

2022-06-20T09:55+0000

2022-06-20T10:16+0000

uk

prince andrew

jeffrey epstein

sex abuse

virginia roberts giuffre

uk royal air force

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/01/1095909623_0:0:2430:1367_1920x0_80_0_0_fd027639f40109b4647a53421fe7af3a.jpg

Prince Andrew’s reported “comeback” plan as a working royal may be facing a new hurdle, as he may be dragged back into the Jeffery Epstein sex trafficking scandal, reported The Mirror.A lawyer acting for an alleged Jeffrey Epstein rape victim is seeking a statement from the prince and is threatening to formally serve him with legal papers in person.Kuvin represents Caroline Kaufman, 28, who claims that the late pedophile attacked her at his New York home when Prince Andrew was a guest there in December 2010.After multiple reports have suggested that Prince Andrew is hoping to regain his titles and return to life as a working royal, Florida-based Kuvin was cited as adding:The second son of Queen Elizabeth II was stripped of his honorary military roles in January and his HRH style amid the abuse claims levelled against him by alleged Epstein sex trafficking victim, Virginia Roberts Giuffre. The woman claimed that the royal sexually assaulted her three times when she was 17, and a minor according to US law. The prince had rejected all accusations of wrongdoing, but opted for an out-of-court multi-million settlement with his accuser in February.At the time, Prince Andrew also pledged to support the “fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims” in a statement.There has not yet been any official response from a representative for the Duke of York.The new report comes as Prince Andrew was described as being “desperate to rebuild his life” and wanting his titles back, according to The Sun. He was also said to be fuming after his brother, Prince Charles, and nephew, Prince William, put a spoke in the wheel of his “plot”.Charles, Prince of Wales, the heir apparent to the British throne, along with Prince William, were reported to have lobbied the Queen to block Prince Andrew’s attempted return to public life at the Order of the Garter ceremony earlier this month.After that, the embattled Duke of York reportedly decided against attending the Royal Ascot event, which would have involved taking part in the carriage procession with other senior members of the royal family. Nevertheless, sources have suggested “deluded” Prince Andrew still believes he can return to life as a working royal.

https://sputniknews.com/20220619/prince-andrew-fuming-with-prince-charles--prince-william-for-meddling-with-his-comeback-plans-1096453219.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220619/snickering-noises-victoria-giuffre-reveals-details-of-her-sexual-encounter-with-prince-andrew-1096464744.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220618/as-prince-andrew-skips-horse-racing-event-will-he-abandon-plans-to-return-to-public-life-1096435679.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, prince andrew, jeffrey epstein, sex abuse, virginia roberts giuffre, uk royal air force