Prince Andrew Facing New Legal Woes as Alleged Epstein Rape Victim’s Lawyer 'Warns He May Be Served’
09:55 GMT 20.06.2022 (Updated: 10:16 GMT 20.06.2022)
© AFP 2022 / RICHARD POHLEBritain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends a Service of Thanksgiving for his late father, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in central London on 29 March 2022
Prince Andrew has been desperate to rebuild his life after settling a multi-billion civil sexual assault case brought against him in the US by alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre. However, the Duke of York’s efforts to regain his titles and return to life as a working royal have hit numerous “roadblocks”.
Prince Andrew’s reported “comeback” plan as a working royal may be facing a new hurdle, as he may be dragged back into the Jeffery Epstein sex trafficking scandal, reported The Mirror.
A lawyer acting for an alleged Jeffrey Epstein rape victim is seeking a statement from the prince and is threatening to formally serve him with legal papers in person.
Kuvin represents Caroline Kaufman, 28, who claims that the late pedophile attacked her at his New York home when Prince Andrew was a guest there in December 2010.
“We are looking into serving Prince Andrew. We’d get a subpoena issued here in the States which is brought over to England and localized, then we would have to locate him and have him served. He should be a fairly easy target to locate,” Kuvin was quoted as saying.
After multiple reports have suggested that Prince Andrew is hoping to regain his titles and return to life as a working royal, Florida-based Kuvin was cited as adding:
“Frankly, it’s an embarrassment to the Royal Family he is attempting a comeback at all.”
The second son of Queen Elizabeth II was stripped of his honorary military roles in January and his HRH style amid the abuse claims levelled against him by alleged Epstein sex trafficking victim, Virginia Roberts Giuffre.
The woman claimed that the royal sexually assaulted her three times when she was 17, and a minor according to US law. The prince had rejected all accusations of wrongdoing, but opted for an out-of-court multi-million settlement with his accuser in February.
At the time, Prince Andrew also pledged to support the “fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims” in a statement.
“If Prince Andrew wants to stay true to his word I urge him to provide a statement about what happened the night Caroline was attacked. He should be volunteering, we shouldn’t be looking into serving him to get his deposition. Caroline wants to know what he has to say. She wants all witnesses to come forward,” said Kuvin.
There has not yet been any official response from a representative for the Duke of York.
The new report comes as Prince Andrew was described as being “desperate to rebuild his life” and wanting his titles back, according to The Sun. He was also said to be fuming after his brother, Prince Charles, and nephew, Prince William, put a spoke in the wheel of his “plot”.
Charles, Prince of Wales, the heir apparent to the British throne, along with Prince William, were reported to have lobbied the Queen to block Prince Andrew’s attempted return to public life at the Order of the Garter ceremony earlier this month.
© AFP 2022 / MARTIN HAYHOWPrince Andrew at the wheel of his car next to a detective arrives at the Chapel Royal, Windsor Park, 31 March 2002
After that, the embattled Duke of York reportedly decided against attending the Royal Ascot event, which would have involved taking part in the carriage procession with other senior members of the royal family. Nevertheless, sources have suggested “deluded” Prince Andrew still believes he can return to life as a working royal.