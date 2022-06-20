https://sputniknews.com/20220620/poor-man-he-will-already-be-sorry-real-madrid-president-takes-another-jibe-at-mbappe---video-1096486266.html

'Poor Man, He Will Already Be Sorry': Real Madrid President Takes Another Jibe at Mbappe - Video

For months, Kylian Mbappe was expected to join Real Madrid. It was his childhood dream to play at the Santiago Bernabeu and the Frenchman wanted to lay his... 20.06.2022, Sputnik International

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez launched another scathing attack on Kylian Mbappe after the 23-year-old snubbed the Spanish giants to extend his tenure with PSG last month. Perez termed Mbappe a "poor man" who will already be feeling "sorry" about his decision.The Real Madrid supremo's latest dig at Mbappe came while he was signing autographs and posing for pictures with the club's fans.As he was interacting with Los Blancos supporters, one club admirer urged "do not sign Mbappe now" to which Perez responded, "Poor man, he will already be sorry".It was the second time in as many weeks when Perez mocked Mbappe.Last week, he opted to speak up on the matter, accusing Mbappe of breaking his promise and choosing money over footballing history, tradition, and culture."Madridistas will be disappointed, but the Mbappe who wanted to come to Real Madrid was not this Mbappe," Perez said.

