'Poor Man, He Will Already Be Sorry': Real Madrid President Takes Another Jibe at Mbappe - Video

'Poor Man, He Will Already Be Sorry': Real Madrid President Takes Another Jibe at Mbappe
12:44 GMT 20.06.2022 (Updated: 13:20 GMT 20.06.2022)
© AP Photo / Christophe EnaPSG's Kylian Mbappe looks on during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021
For months, Kylian Mbappe was expected to join Real Madrid. It was his childhood dream to play at the Santiago Bernabeu and the Frenchman wanted to lay his hands on the Champions League trophy, something he has been unable to do with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Instead, the World Cup winner made a stunning U-turn last month.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez launched another scathing attack on Kylian Mbappe after the 23-year-old snubbed the Spanish giants to extend his tenure with PSG last month. Perez termed Mbappe a "poor man" who will already be feeling "sorry" about his decision.
The Real Madrid supremo's latest dig at Mbappe came while he was signing autographs and posing for pictures with the club's fans.
As he was interacting with Los Blancos supporters, one club admirer urged "do not sign Mbappe now" to which Perez responded, "Poor man, he will already be sorry".
It was the second time in as many weeks when Perez mocked Mbappe.
It was the second time in as many weeks when Perez mocked Mbappe.
Last week, he opted to speak up on the matter, accusing Mbappe of breaking his promise and choosing money over footballing history, tradition, and culture.
"[PSG] practically offered him not only to be the leader of the team, but also of the management. It was at that point that we saw it wasn't the same Mbappe that we wanted to sign. He changed his dreams as a result of pressure," the Real chief told Spanish TV channel El Chiringuito.
"Madridistas will be disappointed, but the Mbappe who wanted to come to Real Madrid was not this Mbappe," Perez said.