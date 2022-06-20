International
https://sputniknews.com/20220620/one-person-killed-eight-more-injured-as-mini-tornado-hits-beach-in-normandy-france---video-1096485387.html
One Person Killed, Eight More Injured as 'Mini Tornado' Hits Beach in Normandy, France - Video
One Person Killed, Eight More Injured as 'Mini Tornado' Hits Beach in Normandy, France - Video
The unexpectedly strong winds had not been predicted by the country's meteorologists. 20.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-20T13:31+0000
2022-06-20T13:33+0000
france
tornado
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/14/1096486906_30:0:1088:595_1920x0_80_0_0_386caabb4e1170fc399e4a69b363c613.jpg
A kite surfer died in Villers-sur-Mer along the Normandy coast in France on Saturday when he was thrown against the window of a building on the seafront by a sudden gust of wind.Eight more people were hospitalized, local media reported, adding that the winds looked more like a "mini tornado". A video emerged online showing clouds of sand whirling all over the place and forcing beach attendants to run for safety. Thierry Granturco, the mayor of Villers-sur-Mer, described the winds as a "violence as we have never known on our coast". "It blew more and more violently and it ended with a mini tornado...We had communication with Météo France, who had informed us that they had not been able to anticipate this kind of mini tornado," Granturco said in an interview with franceinfo.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/14/1096486906_162:0:955:595_1920x0_80_0_0_3785465eafef665a3db36e0c7b662172.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, tornado

One Person Killed, Eight More Injured as 'Mini Tornado' Hits Beach in Normandy, France - Video

13:31 GMT 20.06.2022 (Updated: 13:33 GMT 20.06.2022)
© Photo : Twitter/screenshot'Mini tornado' in France
'Mini tornado' in France - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2022
© Photo : Twitter/screenshot
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
The unexpectedly strong winds had not been predicted by the country's meteorologists.
A kite surfer died in Villers-sur-Mer along the Normandy coast in France on Saturday when he was thrown against the window of a building on the seafront by a sudden gust of wind.
Eight more people were hospitalized, local media reported, adding that the winds looked more like a "mini tornado".
A video emerged online showing clouds of sand whirling all over the place and forcing beach attendants to run for safety.
Thierry Granturco, the mayor of Villers-sur-Mer, described the winds as a "violence as we have never known on our coast".
"It blew more and more violently and it ended with a mini tornado...We had communication with Météo France, who had informed us that they had not been able to anticipate this kind of mini tornado," Granturco said in an interview with franceinfo.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала