One Person Killed, Eight More Injured as 'Mini Tornado' Hits Beach in Normandy, France - Video

One Person Killed, Eight More Injured as 'Mini Tornado' Hits Beach in Normandy, France - Video

The unexpectedly strong winds had not been predicted by the country's meteorologists. 20.06.2022, Sputnik International

A kite surfer died in Villers-sur-Mer along the Normandy coast in France on Saturday when he was thrown against the window of a building on the seafront by a sudden gust of wind.Eight more people were hospitalized, local media reported, adding that the winds looked more like a "mini tornado". A video emerged online showing clouds of sand whirling all over the place and forcing beach attendants to run for safety. Thierry Granturco, the mayor of Villers-sur-Mer, described the winds as a "violence as we have never known on our coast". "It blew more and more violently and it ended with a mini tornado...We had communication with Météo France, who had informed us that they had not been able to anticipate this kind of mini tornado," Granturco said in an interview with franceinfo.

