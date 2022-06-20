https://sputniknews.com/20220620/mystery-of-blue-spiral-in-new-zealand-sky-dispelled-1096497256.html

Mystery of Blue Spiral in New Zealand Sky Dispelled

Mystery of Blue Spiral in New Zealand Sky Dispelled

One eyewitness reportedly described the phenomenon in question as a "white dot with a tiny spiral” that traversed the night sky. 20.06.2022, Sputnik International

A peculiar blue shape moving across the sky was spotted by stargazers in New Zealand late on Sunday, leaving a number of them wondering what it was.The spiraling plume of gas was witnessed “across the night sky from Nelson all the way to Stewart Island”, according to the Stuff, with Alasdair Burns, a 34-year old owner of a stargazing business, describing the phenomenon in question as the strangest thing he had seen in the night sky.Augustine Matthews, 54, who also witnessed the spiral shape, said that it looked like “looked like a planet or star”.But while some speculated about what might have caused this sight, a physics professor at the University of Auckland named Richard Easther has explained that it was merely a plume of a rocket.He added that the rocket that left this plume likely was the SpaceX’s Global Star Mission that was launched on Sunday and passed over New Zealand.

