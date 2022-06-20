International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
A cannon on an armored personnel carrier BTR-4 left by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kupyansk. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Village in Russia’s Bryansk Region, Governor Says

05:10 GMT 20.06.2022
At the end of February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.
Russian armed forces and Donbass troops are advancing amid the special operation, after having liberated several settlements in the DPR and LPR over the past weeks.
However, Kiev's forces are still firing on the Donbass cities.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's actions in the region amount to genocide and stressed that Ukraine should be demilitarised and de-Nazified.
05:22 GMT 20.06.2022
Two People Killed, Six Wounded in Donetsk Republic After Shelling By Ukrainian Forces – DPR
05:16 GMT 20.06.2022
Suzemka Village in Russia’s Bryansk Region Shelled - Governor
The village of Suzemka in Russia’s Bryansk Region was shelled by Ukrainian troops in the early hours of Monday, Governor of Bryansk Region Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Today, early in the morning, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the village of Suzemka. The shelling was carried out as a result of a retaliatory strike… According to preliminary information, there is a victim," Bogomaz said on Telegram.

In a later update, Bogomaz said that the injured person had a shrapnel wound that did not require hospitalization.

He added that the shelling resulted in significant damage to local infrastructure and partial power outages have been reported.

At least one private house and two apartment buildings were damaged.

Last week, on Tuesday, Bogomaz reported on the shelling of the Zaimishche village in Russia's Bryansk region. Some residential buildings were damaged and four people were injured, according to the governor.
