Russian armed forces and Donbass troops are advancing amid the special operation, after having liberated several settlements in the DPR and LPR over the past weeks.
However, Kiev's forces are still firing on the Donbass cities.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's actions in the region amount to genocide and stressed that Ukraine should be demilitarised and de-Nazified.
