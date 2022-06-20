LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Village in Russia’s Bryansk Region, Governor Says

Suzemka Village in Russia’s Bryansk Region Shelled - Governor

The village of Suzemka in Russia’s Bryansk Region was shelled by Ukrainian troops in the early hours of Monday, Governor of Bryansk Region Alexander Bogomaz said.



"Today, early in the morning, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the village of Suzemka. The shelling was carried out as a result of a retaliatory strike… According to preliminary information, there is a victim," Bogomaz said on Telegram.



In a later update, Bogomaz said that the injured person had a shrapnel wound that did not require hospitalization.



He added that the shelling resulted in significant damage to local infrastructure and partial power outages have been reported.



At least one private house and two apartment buildings were damaged.



Last week, on Tuesday, Bogomaz reported on the shelling of the Zaimishche village in Russia's Bryansk region. Some residential buildings were damaged and four people were injured, according to the governor.