Le Pen to Give Up Leadership of National Rally Party to Chair Parliament Faction
11:55 GMT 20.06.2022 (Updated: 11:57 GMT 20.06.2022)
PARIS (Sputnik) - French opposition leader Marine Le Pen said on Monday that she would not remain the chairwoman of the right-wing National Rally party after its victory in parliamentary elections, as she would be leading the party's legislative faction in the French National Assembly.
"I'm not going to lead the National Rally again. I will focus on chairing this very large [legislative] group," Le Pen told the BFMTV broadcaster.
Le Pen has led the National Rally party since 2011.
In Sunday's elections to the 577-seat French lower house, National Rally won the third-largest number of seats, 89, preceded by the NUPES coalition of left forces led by Jean-Luc Melenchon with 131 seats and President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance Ensemble (Together) with 245 seats. Macron's party has thus lost the absolute majority in both houses of the French parliament.