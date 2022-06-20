https://sputniknews.com/20220620/le-pen-to-give-up-leadership-of-national-rally-party-to-chair-parliament-faction-1096485498.html

Le Pen to Give Up Leadership of National Rally Party to Chair Parliament Faction

Le Pen to Give Up Leadership of National Rally Party to Chair Parliament Faction

PARIS (Sputnik) - French opposition leader Marine Le Pen said on Monday that she would not remain the chairwoman of the right-wing National Rally party after... 20.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-20T11:55+0000

2022-06-20T11:55+0000

2022-06-20T11:57+0000

france

marine le pen

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107661/84/1076618497_0:0:3148:1771_1920x0_80_0_0_d7ff74cd483bcfd3ee3375f016e4afaf.jpg

"I'm not going to lead the National Rally again. I will focus on chairing this very large [legislative] group," Le Pen told the BFMTV broadcaster.Le Pen has led the National Rally party since 2011.In Sunday's elections to the 577-seat French lower house, National Rally won the third-largest number of seats, 89, preceded by the NUPES coalition of left forces led by Jean-Luc Melenchon with 131 seats and President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance Ensemble (Together) with 245 seats. Macron's party has thus lost the absolute majority in both houses of the French parliament.

https://sputniknews.com/20220619/macrons-coalition-set-to-lose-absolute-majority-in-french-parliament-1096465106.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, marine le pen