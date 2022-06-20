International
https://sputniknews.com/20220620/le-pen-to-give-up-leadership-of-national-rally-party-to-chair-parliament-faction-1096485498.html
Le Pen to Give Up Leadership of National Rally Party to Chair Parliament Faction
Le Pen to Give Up Leadership of National Rally Party to Chair Parliament Faction
PARIS (Sputnik) - French opposition leader Marine Le Pen said on Monday that she would not remain the chairwoman of the right-wing National Rally party after... 20.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-20T11:55+0000
2022-06-20T11:57+0000
france
marine le pen
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107661/84/1076618497_0:0:3148:1771_1920x0_80_0_0_d7ff74cd483bcfd3ee3375f016e4afaf.jpg
"I'm not going to lead the National Rally again. I will focus on chairing this very large [legislative] group," Le Pen told the BFMTV broadcaster.Le Pen has led the National Rally party since 2011.In Sunday's elections to the 577-seat French lower house, National Rally won the third-largest number of seats, 89, preceded by the NUPES coalition of left forces led by Jean-Luc Melenchon with 131 seats and President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance Ensemble (Together) with 245 seats. Macron's party has thus lost the absolute majority in both houses of the French parliament.
https://sputniknews.com/20220619/macrons-coalition-set-to-lose-absolute-majority-in-french-parliament-1096465106.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107661/84/1076618497_287:0:3018:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1a0163b70dfc14339fdd028cb3f41bde.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, marine le pen

Le Pen to Give Up Leadership of National Rally Party to Chair Parliament Faction

11:55 GMT 20.06.2022 (Updated: 11:57 GMT 20.06.2022)
© Sputnik / Kristina Afanasyeva / Go to the photo bankMarine Le Pen, file photo.
Marine Le Pen, file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2022
© Sputnik / Kristina Afanasyeva
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
PARIS (Sputnik) - French opposition leader Marine Le Pen said on Monday that she would not remain the chairwoman of the right-wing National Rally party after its victory in parliamentary elections, as she would be leading the party's legislative faction in the French National Assembly.
"I'm not going to lead the National Rally again. I will focus on chairing this very large [legislative] group," Le Pen told the BFMTV broadcaster.
Le Pen has led the National Rally party since 2011.
A picture taken in Paris, on June 19, 2022 shows the speaker's desk ahead of left-wing coalition NUPES meeting held for the first results of the parliamentary elections - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2022
'Electoral Failure of Macronism': Macron's Coalition Set to Lose Absolute Majority in Parliament
Yesterday, 19:57 GMT
In Sunday's elections to the 577-seat French lower house, National Rally won the third-largest number of seats, 89, preceded by the NUPES coalition of left forces led by Jean-Luc Melenchon with 131 seats and President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance Ensemble (Together) with 245 seats. Macron's party has thus lost the absolute majority in both houses of the French parliament.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала