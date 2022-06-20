https://sputniknews.com/20220620/israeli-prime-minister-foreign-minister-to-support-bill-to-dissolve-parliament-1096497366.html

Israeli Prime Minister, Foreign Minister to Support Bill to Dissolve Parliament

Israeli Prime Minister, Foreign Minister to Support Bill to Dissolve Parliament

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will support a bill to dissolve the Knesset

"After attempts to stabilize the coalition were exhausted, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Rotation Prime Minister Yair Lapid concluded that the bill will be submitted next week for Knesset approval. Once approved, rotation will proceed in an orderly manner," the statement says.Meanwhile, the Gaalei IDF broadcaster reported, that elections to the Israeli parliament may be scheduled after the Jewish holidays at the end of October (October 25 is possible election date).In June, Yamina party leader Bennett became Israel's prime minister. The Knesset voted for a vote of confidence in the new government, which will be headed by Bennett for the next two years or so, then, according to coalition agreements, he will be replaced by Yesh Atid leader Lapid.The coalition that Lapida managed to form following the results of the elections to the 24th Knesset was called the "bloc of changes" and is based on a minimum parliamentary majority — 61 lawmakers' votes in the 120-seat parliament.The last elections to the Knesset, which took place on March 23, became the fourth early elections in two years after the previous parliament voted to dissolve itself.

