Israeli Gov't Edges Toward Collapse as Bennett Resists Bill Barring Criminals From PM's Seat: Report

Israel’s flagging coalition government is facing a new danger amid resistance by the prime minister to a bill put forward by a senior member of his coalition which would bar Knesset lawmakers charged with serious felonies from serving as prime minister.The bill, proposed by Justice minister Gideon Sa’ar of the New Hope party, proposes amending Israel’s Basic Laws to prevent any politician indicted for a crime with a minimum sentence of three years from holding the highest office in the land.Netanyahu, 72, was indicted for breach of trust, bribery and fraud in 2019, with his trial kicking off in 2020 and continuing amid reports of negotiations between his lawyers and Israel’s attorney general on a plea deal. If convicted in all three separate cases against him, Netanyahu could face up to ten years behind bars.Bennett’s coalition, which includes his party, Yamina, New Hope, Blue and White, and others, currently has two seats fewer than the opposition does in the Knesset, leaving it open to a dissolution of parliament measure by Netanyahu’s Likud Party and others.After quitting the coalition last week, Orbach promised not to vote to bring down the government (which would spark a snap election) in the coming days, and to work instead to try to cobble together an alternative government with a “patriotic spirit” within the existing Knesset.Israeli Minister of Interior Ayelet Shaked, also of the Yamina party, has also expressed opposition to the proposed legislation.MK Sa’ar’s proposed bill comes amid reports that Likud is plotting its own Knesset dispersal bill to force elections, with a possible vote on the matter planned as soon as Wednesday.The Bennett government was cobbled together last year, and was seen as a breakthrough following years of increasingly chaotic governance by Netanyahu and Likud. Israel held four elections during the two-year period between 2019 and 2021 amid the political deadlock between Likud and its opponents, leaving the country without a stable government.

