Indian Industrialist Offers Jobs to Youth Protesting Against Newly-Proposed Army Recruitment Scheme

A prominent Indian industrialist, Anand Mahindra, announced on Monday that his business group would recruit people after they were trained under the federal government's new military recruitment scheme "Agnipath".He made the announcement amid widespread protests being staged in different places against ‘Agnipath’,Stating that he is saddened by the recent incidents of violence, the industrialist stressed that the discipline and skills acquired by ‘Agniveers’ would make them "eminently employable"."Agniveers" is the name given to those who will join the Indian Army under the new scheme.Soon after he made the offer, various social media users praised Mahindra. One of them, however, sought to know which positions ‘Agniveers’ would be hired for.Mahindra replied that the training of ‘Agniveers’ would help them in “covering full spectrum”.Under the Agnipath scheme, young adults aged 17.5 to 21 will be recruited by the Indian Army for four years. It was also said that after completion of their term, one fourth of them will be retained. The government aims to recruit 46,000 soldiers this year under the scheme.The soldiers will get a fixed salary of $380 per month, of which approximately $127 will be paid following the end of their service in the fourth year. However, they will not get pensions or social security coverage.Massive protests broke out across the country, opposing the scheme. A few days later, the government made some amendments in the scheme, raising the upper age limit to 23 years from 21.The government also stressed that the intake in the armed forces in the coming years would be around triple the current recruitment, with several avenues also being opened for those being demobilized after four years.

