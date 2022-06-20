International
Helsinki University Closes China-Funded Confucius Institute Over 'Soft Power' Scare
Helsinki University Closes China-Funded Confucius Institute Over 'Soft Power' Scare
Helsinki University terminated the contract with its on-campus Confucius Institute, a teaching centre specialising in Chinese language and culture, which has been operating for 15 years.According to Helsinki University vice rector Hanna Snellman, Beijing would have liked to continue funding the programme, but the rectorate said no.Having closed the Confucius Institute, Helsinki University will have to provide its own Chinese-language courses. According to Snellman, two teachers have already been hired for the job.The Chinese embassy in Finland reportedly contacted the university regarding the closure, calling for the institute to be allowed to continue.Helsinki's Confucius Institute was established in 2007. According to the agreement, Helsinki University selected the institute's director and paid their salary, whereas the Chinese government appointed the deputy director as well as the language teachers, while covering the costs.An investigation by national broadcaster Yle claimed the role of deputy director to be “unacademic”, with close ties to the Chinese embassy. Yet another Yle investigation claimed the institute attempted to limit the public discussion on issues dispreferred by the Chinese government.Confucius Institutes are public educational and cultural promotion programmes funded and arranged by the Chinese International Education Foundation since 2004. The stated aim of the program is to promote Chinese language and culture, support local Chinese teaching internationally, and facilitate cultural exchanges.While compared to language and culture promotion organisations such as the UK's British Council, Germany's Goethe Institute and France's Alliance Française, the Confucius Network spread over some 500 campuses across the globe has faced allegations of being part of Beijing's “soft power push”, which have been denied by the network itself.In recent years, though, dozens of western universities have closed their Confucius Institutes, claiming they are an arm of the Chinese government's propaganda machinery. Finland's neighbours Sweden and Denmark have also closed their respective Confucius Institutes.
Helsinki University Closes China-Funded Confucius Institute Over 'Soft Power' Scare

06:13 GMT 20.06.2022
Igor Kuznetsov
Helsinki University terminated the contract with its on-campus Confucius Institute, a teaching centre specialising in Chinese language and culture, which has been operating for 15 years.
According to Helsinki University vice rector Hanna Snellman, Beijing would have liked to continue funding the programme, but the rectorate said no.
Having closed the Confucius Institute, Helsinki University will have to provide its own Chinese-language courses. According to Snellman, two teachers have already been hired for the job.
“We want to choose our own teachers and employ them ourselves. We also want Chinese language instruction to be research-based”, Snellman told national broadcaster Yle, citing a “bigger-than-before” need.
The Chinese embassy in Finland reportedly contacted the university regarding the closure, calling for the institute to be allowed to continue.
Helsinki's Confucius Institute was established in 2007. According to the agreement, Helsinki University selected the institute's director and paid their salary, whereas the Chinese government appointed the deputy director as well as the language teachers, while covering the costs.
An investigation by national broadcaster Yle claimed the role of deputy director to be “unacademic”, with close ties to the Chinese embassy. Yet another Yle investigation claimed the institute attempted to limit the public discussion on issues dispreferred by the Chinese government.
Confucius Institutes are public educational and cultural promotion programmes funded and arranged by the Chinese International Education Foundation since 2004. The stated aim of the program is to promote Chinese language and culture, support local Chinese teaching internationally, and facilitate cultural exchanges.
US Has Ongoing Concerns Over China's Activities With Confucius Institutes - State Department
11 February 2021, 22:01 GMT
11 February 2021, 22:01 GMT
While compared to language and culture promotion organisations such as the UK's British Council, Germany's Goethe Institute and France's Alliance Française, the Confucius Network spread over some 500 campuses across the globe has faced allegations of being part of Beijing's “soft power push”, which have been denied by the network itself.
In recent years, though, dozens of western universities have closed their Confucius Institutes, claiming they are an arm of the Chinese government's propaganda machinery. Finland's neighbours Sweden and Denmark have also closed their respective Confucius Institutes.
