https://sputniknews.com/20220620/helsinki-university-closes-china-funded-confucius-institute-over-soft-power-scare-1096473907.html

Helsinki University Closes China-Funded Confucius Institute Over 'Soft Power' Scare

Helsinki University Closes China-Funded Confucius Institute Over 'Soft Power' Scare

While compared to language and culture promotion organisations such as the UK's British Council or Germany's Goethe Institute, the Confucius Network spread... 20.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-20T06:13+0000

2022-06-20T06:13+0000

2022-06-20T06:13+0000

finland

scandinavia

news

china

education

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106279/59/1062795919_0:192:3264:2028_1920x0_80_0_0_0492665cff337a024db78e7038f1b58b.jpg

Helsinki University terminated the contract with its on-campus Confucius Institute, a teaching centre specialising in Chinese language and culture, which has been operating for 15 years.According to Helsinki University vice rector Hanna Snellman, Beijing would have liked to continue funding the programme, but the rectorate said no.Having closed the Confucius Institute, Helsinki University will have to provide its own Chinese-language courses. According to Snellman, two teachers have already been hired for the job.The Chinese embassy in Finland reportedly contacted the university regarding the closure, calling for the institute to be allowed to continue.Helsinki's Confucius Institute was established in 2007. According to the agreement, Helsinki University selected the institute's director and paid their salary, whereas the Chinese government appointed the deputy director as well as the language teachers, while covering the costs.An investigation by national broadcaster Yle claimed the role of deputy director to be “unacademic”, with close ties to the Chinese embassy. Yet another Yle investigation claimed the institute attempted to limit the public discussion on issues dispreferred by the Chinese government.Confucius Institutes are public educational and cultural promotion programmes funded and arranged by the Chinese International Education Foundation since 2004. The stated aim of the program is to promote Chinese language and culture, support local Chinese teaching internationally, and facilitate cultural exchanges.While compared to language and culture promotion organisations such as the UK's British Council, Germany's Goethe Institute and France's Alliance Française, the Confucius Network spread over some 500 campuses across the globe has faced allegations of being part of Beijing's “soft power push”, which have been denied by the network itself.In recent years, though, dozens of western universities have closed their Confucius Institutes, claiming they are an arm of the Chinese government's propaganda machinery. Finland's neighbours Sweden and Denmark have also closed their respective Confucius Institutes.

https://sputniknews.com/20210211/USHasOngoingConcernsOverChinasActivitiesWithConfuciusInstitutes-StateDepartment-1082049393.html

finland

scandinavia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

finland, scandinavia, news, china, education