‘Eyepatch McCain’: Rep. Crenshaw Confronted by ‘Right Wingers’ Urging Him to Be ‘Hung for Treason’
© AFP 2022 / DREW ANGERERRep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) speaks about the American military withdrawal in Afghanistan, during a meeting with House Republicans, including those who served in the military, on August 30, 2021 in Washington, DC.
The Texas representative was called names and shouted at allegedly for his "globalist" views, and for being a so-called 'RINO,' an acronym favored by former US President Donald Trump standing for "Republican in name only."
GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) and his staff were assaulted at the Republican Party of Texas conference on Saturday, when right-wing social media activist Alex Stein and others - allegedly members of the "Proud Boys" group - began shouting "eyepatch McCain" at him as an intended insult.
According to a video shared by Stein, the activist tried to get as close to the congressman as possible with a camera, constantly calling him "the eyepatch McCain" and the "globalist RINO," along with several apparent supporters.
Calling Out Dan Censhaw for being a Globalist Rino @DanCrenshawTX pic.twitter.com/PnddurgOFX— Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) June 18, 2022
In the second part of the video, the encounter is shown from the side and the other participants in the incident push the persistent Stein away, while the congressman does not respond to the provocation.
Stein tried to call out Crenshaw for participating in the World Economic Forum in Davos and supporting the deliveries of weapons and money to Ukrainian authorities during Russia's special military operation.
The video also refers to the origins of "eyepatch McCain" phrase, which was allegedly coined by by Fox News Channel's Tucker Carlson, while he was speaking with former Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on his show.
Additionally, activist Alex Rosen slammed the representative because of his alleged support for the so-called 'red flag' laws, which allow the confiscation of weapons from people whose mental condition raises fears for the lives of themselves and others.
"Dan is a fraud," Rosen repeatedly claimed, while emphasizing that the congressman "sold out" the ideals.
I CALL OUT DAN CRENSHAW FOR HIS WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM INVOLVEMENT AND SELLING US OUT WITH @Ccampbellbased #WEF22 #texasgopconvention pic.twitter.com/H4ECF13crK— Alex Rosen (@football_56OL) June 18, 2022
After an elderly woman is seen objecting to Rosen's actions, he yells at her that she is the "reason we're in this situation."
"Dan Crenshaw is a traitor!" shouted someone alongside him at the end of the video. "He needs to be hung for treason!"
According to eyewitness accounts, that same individual may have been the person wearing the red "45" hat in some of the photos previously shared on social media.
According to a Mediaite report, witnesses claimed "several arrests" were made at the scene, in addition to Stein and others being led out of the premises.
"They got physical with multiple people, including hitting them with cameras," a witness is quoted as saying. "His campaign manager was assaulted by being pushed aggressively into a pillar."
Stein himself commented on Mediaite's report, stating claims that he and his supporters were violent in their attempts to get Crenshaw is nothing but a lie, and that in fact it was the congressman's entourage who began to loosen hands during the incident.
This video by @Ccampbellbased fully exonerates myself and exposes the lies of @Mediaite and the rest of the mainstream media running cover for @DanCrenshawTX pic.twitter.com/OomXu6gjln— Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) June 19, 2022
"I just want to make it clear that no one was assaulted today other than myself by Dan Crenshaw’s private police force…the videos clearly prove this fact and more video will be posted in order to exonerate myself and uncover the lies of the legacy media running cover for Dan," he wrote in a separate tweet.
Looks like you were assaulted by another delegate for the most part pic.twitter.com/g2gEDVX7Yp— ThunderB (@Pimpernell13) June 19, 2022
Crenshaw publicly called out Stein in a tweet, labeling him an "angry little boy."
“This is what happens when angry little boys like @alexstein99 don’t grow up and can’t get girlfriends,” the representative tweeted.