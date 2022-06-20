https://sputniknews.com/20220620/eyepatch-mccain-rep-crenshaw-confronted-by-right-wingers-urging-him-to-be-hung-for-treason-1096468373.html

‘Eyepatch McCain’: Rep. Crenshaw Confronted by ‘Right Wingers’ Urging Him to Be ‘Hung for Treason’

‘Eyepatch McCain’: Rep. Crenshaw Confronted by ‘Right Wingers’ Urging Him to Be ‘Hung for Treason’

The Texas representative was called names and shouted at allegedly for his "globalist" views, and for being a so-called 'RINO,' an acronym favored by former US... 20.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-20T02:53+0000

2022-06-20T02:53+0000

2022-06-20T02:51+0000

us

congress

republicans

dan crenshaw

john mccain

texas

gop

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/14/1096468710_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0bf2604e58559a57a732f6e3c64f6e73.jpg

GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) and his staff were assaulted at the Republican Party of Texas conference on Saturday, when right-wing social media activist Alex Stein and others - allegedly members of the "Proud Boys" group - began shouting "eyepatch McCain" at him as an intended insult.According to a video shared by Stein, the activist tried to get as close to the congressman as possible with a camera, constantly calling him "the eyepatch McCain" and the "globalist RINO," along with several apparent supporters. In the second part of the video, the encounter is shown from the side and the other participants in the incident push the persistent Stein away, while the congressman does not respond to the provocation. Stein tried to call out Crenshaw for participating in the World Economic Forum in Davos and supporting the deliveries of weapons and money to Ukrainian authorities during Russia's special military operation. The video also refers to the origins of "eyepatch McCain" phrase, which was allegedly coined by by Fox News Channel's Tucker Carlson, while he was speaking with former Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on his show.Additionally, activist Alex Rosen slammed the representative because of his alleged support for the so-called 'red flag' laws, which allow the confiscation of weapons from people whose mental condition raises fears for the lives of themselves and others.After an elderly woman is seen objecting to Rosen's actions, he yells at her that she is the "reason we're in this situation." According to eyewitness accounts, that same individual may have been the person wearing the red "45" hat in some of the photos previously shared on social media.According to a Mediaite report, witnesses claimed "several arrests" were made at the scene, in addition to Stein and others being led out of the premises.Stein himself commented on Mediaite's report, stating claims that he and his supporters were violent in their attempts to get Crenshaw is nothing but a lie, and that in fact it was the congressman's entourage who began to loosen hands during the incident."I just want to make it clear that no one was assaulted today other than myself by Dan Crenshaw’s private police force…the videos clearly prove this fact and more video will be posted in order to exonerate myself and uncover the lies of the legacy media running cover for Dan," he wrote in a separate tweet.Crenshaw publicly called out Stein in a tweet, labeling him an "angry little boy."“This is what happens when angry little boys like @alexstein99 don’t grow up and can’t get girlfriends,” the representative tweeted.

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

us, congress, republicans, dan crenshaw, john mccain, texas, gop