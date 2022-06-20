https://sputniknews.com/20220620/delhis-arrested-health-minister-hospitalized-after-he-complains-of-palpitation---reports-1096492444.html

Delhi's Arrested Health Minister Hospitalized After Complaining of Heart Palpitations - Reports

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), India's top financial probe agency, arrested Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain last month in a money laundering case. 20.06.2022, Sputnik International

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Monday was admitted to LNJP hospital after complaining of backache and heart palpitations, local media reports said Monday.His condition is said to be stable. Jain was reportedly brought from Tihar Jail to GB Pant Hospital and was lalter shifted to the LNJP Hospital.The news of Jain's hospitalization comes two days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician was denied bail by a Delhi court in a case related to alleged money laundering through Kolkata-based shell companies.The ED claimed that Kolkata-based companies owned by Jain received up to INR 48.1 million ($620,106) from shell companies through hawala transactions, or informal payment methods based on trust, during 2015-2016. The money was allegedly credited to Jain's companies against cash transferred to state-based operators and was used to purchase land and repay loans taken out to buy agricultural land in and around Delhi. Last Friday, the ED had carried out raids at ten locations across the Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) in connection with the case.However, Jain had denied all the allegations. AAP has also maintained that all the charges against Jain are "completely fake and politically motivated".

