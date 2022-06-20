https://sputniknews.com/20220620/boris-johnson-has-routine-surgery-on-sinuses--after-returning-from-kiev-trip-1096486492.html
Boris Johnson Has 'Routine' Surgery on Sinuses After Returning From Kiev Trip
Boris Johnson Has 'Routine' Surgery on Sinuses After Returning From Kiev Trip
Sky News reported that Johnson's sinus condition was not believed to be related to his hospitalisation in April 2020 with COVID-19, when he spent several days... 20.06.2022, Sputnik International
The British prime minister has undergone surgery on his sinuses following his surprise visit to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.Boris Johnson was admitted to an unnamed London hospital around 6am on Monday for a "routine" operation under general anaesthetic, a Downing Street spokesperson said. He returned to Number 10 at around 10am.Johnson's spokesperson said that he was seen as a National Health Service (NHS) patient.Sky News reported that Johnson's sinus condition was not believed to be related to his hospitalisation in April 2020 with COVID-19, when he spent several days in intensive care at St Thomas' Hospital across the River Thames from the Houses of Parliament.Opposition Labour Party MP Chris Bryant, one of Johnson's most strident critics, tweeted sarcastically: "Are routine operations through their backlog?"
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, who also holds the title of deputy PM, was left in charge and will take any "significant decisions" until Johnson returns to work on Tuesday.
