Abortion Rights Activists Dressed In Bloody Clothing Gather Outside Justice Barrett's Home - Video

On Saturday, abortion-rights activists gathered outside the house of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett wearing what appear to be blood-soaked clothes and holding dolls.Some activists carried signs that read, "Abortion on demand and without apology".According to one of the protesters, she was depicting America's future should Roe v Wade be overturned.Pro-choice advocates and activists have been protesting at the homes of various justices and in front of the Supreme Court since the media published a leaked document from the US Supreme Court - a draft majority opinion by Justice Samuel Alito - revealing that the high court is poised to vote 5-4 to overrule its 1973 decision in the Roe v Wade case. Republicans who support scuttling the landmark legislation have been calling for increased protection for the judges.The House voted on 14 June for a Bill that provides round-the-clock security protection for families of Supreme Court justices. The importance of this measure is illustrated by a recent incident of a California man who threatened to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh and was arrested near his house armed with a firearm, knife and zip ties.The Supreme Court is set to announce whether it will overturn the landmark abortion case this week. In the absence of any federal laws, it is the 1973 ruling in the landmark Supreme Court case known as Roe v Wade that guarantees a woman's right to an abortion in the US.About 13 Republican-ruled states are poised to ban or severely restrict access to legal abortions.Republicans are outraged not by the content of the "leaked" document, but by the fact that the intentions of the supreme court judges became known to the public too early.

