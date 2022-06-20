International
'A Mockery of the Non-Binary': Stockholm's Gender-Equal Bike Lanes Ridiculed on Twitter
'A Mockery of the Non-Binary': Stockholm's Gender-Equal Bike Lanes Ridiculed on Twitter
In recent decades, Sweden has been a staunch supporter of gender equality, to the point of the country's government declaring itself feminist. On a more local... 20.06.2022, Sputnik International
In a bid to become more gender-equal, Stockholm City has introduced women's bicycle symbols instead of the usual ones that depict a men's bicycle.Stockholm City has admittedly spent several months developing the symbol which so far has been introduced on eleven different lanes across the city.In the future, men's and women's bicycle symbols will alternate on the city's bicycle lanes, symbolising its quest for equality.However, on social media many were not impressed with this achievement.“Finally! I have been worried about this all my life. Now I can breathe out. So nice that someone handles these incredibly important issues!” one user wrote sarcastically.“This is quite a scandal. Binary bike lanes? Are there only two genders?” another user scoffed.“This is a mockery of the non-binary. Where should they cycle?” yet another one wrote.“Good and important! The agency that developed the design is worth every penny. Now that this has finally been fixed, you can go on and tackle the next problem, which is the current pedestrian crossings symbols. Unfortunately, there are only white figures there, which feels very uncomfortable”, another one chimed in.“We have:– Fatal shootings– No-go zones– Humiliation robberies– Islamism– 300,000+ poor pensioners– Honour-based oppression– 9 out of 10 foreign criminals avoiding deportation– Rape– Hospital queuesBut the Greens choose to waste tax money on gender-equal cycle paths. Talk about having priorities wrong!” another one tweeted.Sweden has long been a strong promoter of gender equality, to the point of the country's government declaring itself feminist.The city of Stockholm has previously made into memes with “feminist snow shovelling”, a pattern of removing snow based on the idea that men and women move differently in traffic, with women walking, cycling and taking public transportation more often and men driving own cars.
06:13 GMT 20.06.2022
Igor Kuznetsov
In recent decades, Sweden has been a staunch supporter of gender equality, to the point of the country's government declaring itself feminist. On a more local level, Stockholm City's drive for gender equality has previously made headlines with “feminist snow removal” to better suit inhabitants' needs.
In a bid to become more gender-equal, Stockholm City has introduced women's bicycle symbols instead of the usual ones that depict a men's bicycle.
Stockholm City has admittedly spent several months developing the symbol which so far has been introduced on eleven different lanes across the city.
“Despite the fact that there are more women than men who cycle, the bicycle symbols have so far been men's bicycles. Now Stockholm finally has equal cycle paths”, the city's traffic councilor Daniel Helldén of the Greens Party told the news outlet Mitt i.
In the future, men's and women's bicycle symbols will alternate on the city's bicycle lanes, symbolising its quest for equality.
However, on social media many were not impressed with this achievement.
“Finally! I have been worried about this all my life. Now I can breathe out. So nice that someone handles these incredibly important issues!” one user wrote sarcastically.
“It is called a bicycle with an low step-through frame. Attributing gender to a particular form of bicycle construction is lousy. We are actually living in 2022. Daniel Helldén should apologise”, Moderate MP Hanif Bali tweeted.
“This is quite a scandal. Binary bike lanes? Are there only two genders?” another user scoffed.
“This is a mockery of the non-binary. Where should they cycle?” yet another one wrote.
“Good and important! The agency that developed the design is worth every penny. Now that this has finally been fixed, you can go on and tackle the next problem, which is the current pedestrian crossings symbols. Unfortunately, there are only white figures there, which feels very uncomfortable”, another one chimed in.
“We have:
– Fatal shootings
– No-go zones
– Humiliation robberies
– Islamism
– 300,000+ poor pensioners
– Honour-based oppression
– 9 out of 10 foreign criminals avoiding deportation
– Rape
– Hospital queues
But the Greens choose to waste tax money on gender-equal cycle paths. Talk about having priorities wrong!” another one tweeted.
Sweden has long been a strong promoter of gender equality, to the point of the country's government declaring itself feminist.
The city of Stockholm has previously made into memes with “feminist snow shovelling”, a pattern of removing snow based on the idea that men and women move differently in traffic, with women walking, cycling and taking public transportation more often and men driving own cars.
