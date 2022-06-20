https://sputniknews.com/20220620/a-mockery-of-the-non-binary-stockholms-gender-equal-bike-lanes-ridiculed-on-twitter-1096473511.html

'A Mockery of the Non-Binary': Stockholm's Gender-Equal Bike Lanes Ridiculed on Twitter

'A Mockery of the Non-Binary': Stockholm's Gender-Equal Bike Lanes Ridiculed on Twitter

In recent decades, Sweden has been a staunch supporter of gender equality, to the point of the country's government declaring itself feminist. On a more local... 20.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-20T06:13+0000

2022-06-20T06:13+0000

2022-06-20T06:13+0000

news

scandinavia

viral

bicycle

feminism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106235/12/1062351286_0:294:3071:2021_1920x0_80_0_0_0f24e7a05d9d70ae32ead54d933191ea.jpg

In a bid to become more gender-equal, Stockholm City has introduced women's bicycle symbols instead of the usual ones that depict a men's bicycle.Stockholm City has admittedly spent several months developing the symbol which so far has been introduced on eleven different lanes across the city.In the future, men's and women's bicycle symbols will alternate on the city's bicycle lanes, symbolising its quest for equality.However, on social media many were not impressed with this achievement.“Finally! I have been worried about this all my life. Now I can breathe out. So nice that someone handles these incredibly important issues!” one user wrote sarcastically.“This is quite a scandal. Binary bike lanes? Are there only two genders?” another user scoffed.“This is a mockery of the non-binary. Where should they cycle?” yet another one wrote.“Good and important! The agency that developed the design is worth every penny. Now that this has finally been fixed, you can go on and tackle the next problem, which is the current pedestrian crossings symbols. Unfortunately, there are only white figures there, which feels very uncomfortable”, another one chimed in.“We have:– Fatal shootings– No-go zones– Humiliation robberies– Islamism– 300,000+ poor pensioners– Honour-based oppression– 9 out of 10 foreign criminals avoiding deportation– Rape– Hospital queuesBut the Greens choose to waste tax money on gender-equal cycle paths. Talk about having priorities wrong!” another one tweeted.Sweden has long been a strong promoter of gender equality, to the point of the country's government declaring itself feminist.The city of Stockholm has previously made into memes with “feminist snow shovelling”, a pattern of removing snow based on the idea that men and women move differently in traffic, with women walking, cycling and taking public transportation more often and men driving own cars.

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

news, scandinavia, viral, bicycle, feminism