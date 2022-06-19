https://sputniknews.com/20220619/whats-behind-ngo-report-claiming-albanian-criminal-settle-in-uae-to-escape-justice-1096447270.html

What’s Behind NGO Report Claiming Albanian Criminal Settle in UAE to Escape Justice?

Illicit dealings with money is a heavily punishable crime by the Emirati legislative system. Throughout the years, local authorities have been working hard to... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International

In 2018, the Emirates passed its law Regarding the Central Bank & Organisation of Financial Institutions and Activities which introduced fines and imprisonment for those who chose to break it, and in 2020 the union founded a committee to tackle money laundering.Despite its supposed rigour, tensions are brewing between Albania and the United Arab Emirates as the former has accused the latter of giving refuge to some of its most dangerous criminals.The Balkan Investigative Reporting Network, a group of non-governmental organisations promoting freedom of speech, has recently released an article detailing Albania's plea to the UAE for several key criminals wanted for murder and drug trade to be extradited.According to that report, international arrest warrants have been issued against several Albanian culprits, including Plaurent Dervishaj, who at present is living in the Emirates. He was subsequently arrested but was later released for lack of evidence. Abu Dhabi has been rebuked for prolonging the process and letting him evade trial in Albania's capital Tirana. It has also been accused of participating in money laundering by providing a safe haven to criminals, who are buying properties in the Gulf country, thus obtaining a golden visa.Are There Grounds to Question UAE’s Actions?"When some procedures take time, it doesn't mean the UAE is indulging in money-laundering from Albania, especially since the UAE has recently collaborated with Denmark and South Africa to turn in wanted individuals in similar cases. [Extradition] might take time, but it's effective, and the law will be enforced," he reassured.The United Arab Emirates have long been known for its lack of tolerance when it comes to crime and money laundering. In 2018, the Gulf nation promised heavy penalties for those who dared to break the stringent laws. Two years later, they established an executive office that specialised in combating illicit money dealings and have also set up a special committee aimed at developing a national strategy to curb that threat.To prevent criminals from entering the country, in 2018 the UAE established that every foreigner would be obliged to provide local authorities with a "good conduct and behaviour certificate" - a document that proves the individual has never committed a crime. Albanians have never been an exception to that rule."In general, the UAE is a safe country primarily because of the law-abiding culture implanted in its society," reassured the source in Abu Dhabi.Who Could be Benefit from Media's Campaign Targeting UAE?The accusations against the UAE in the media may have been triggered by Abu Dhabi’s reluctance to join the West in its anti-Russian sanctions that were slapped on Moscow in response to its special military operation in Ukraine, the source suggests.Another reason, the source suggests, could be competition from UAE’s economic rivals, who offer visas in exchange for investments but lose the competition to the Emirates.

