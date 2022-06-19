'We Won't Conduct Megaphone Diplomacy', Aussie Minister Says Amid Calls to Intervene in Assange Case

International
Australia's minister for employment and workplace relations, Tony Burke, has commented on renewed calls by Julian Assange's supporters for Canberra to take action and pressure Washington to drop the case against the WikiLeaks co-founder. Earlier, supporters of Julian Assange as well as Australian government backbenchers expressed hope that the country's new Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, who previously said that he did “not see what purpose is served by the ongoing pursuit of Mr Assange”, would stay "true to his values" and press the US to drop the case. However, after becoming prime minister, Albanese said he has a belief that "not all foreign affairs is best done with the loudhailer". This comes after UK Home Secretary Priti Patel signed an order on Friday to approve the extradition of Julian Assange to the US where he is charged with violating the US Espionage Act. In 2010, WikiLeaks published hundreds of thousands of classified military documents about the US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as diplomatic cables. In the US, Assange is facing up to 175 years in prison if convicted. He has two weeks to appeal the UK government's decision.
