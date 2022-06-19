https://sputniknews.com/20220619/we-wont-conduct-megaphone-diplomacy-aussie-minister-says-amid-calls-to-intervene-in-assange-case-1096449830.html

'We Won't Conduct Megaphone Diplomacy', Aussie Minister Says Amid Calls to Intervene in Assange Case

'We Won't Conduct Megaphone Diplomacy', Aussie Minister Says Amid Calls to Intervene in Assange Case

Earlier this week, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel approved the extradition of WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange to the United States where he is charged with... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-19T11:06+0000

2022-06-19T11:06+0000

2022-06-19T11:06+0000

julian assange

australia

extradition

us

diplomacy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/17/1090161619_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_edfbe8588ffd3c83cef1c4a8f1b0b4bb.jpg

Australia's minister for employment and workplace relations, Tony Burke, has commented on renewed calls by Julian Assange's supporters for Canberra to take action and pressure Washington to drop the case against the WikiLeaks co-founder. Earlier, supporters of Julian Assange as well as Australian government backbenchers expressed hope that the country's new Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, who previously said that he did “not see what purpose is served by the ongoing pursuit of Mr Assange”, would stay "true to his values" and press the US to drop the case. However, after becoming prime minister, Albanese said he has a belief that "not all foreign affairs is best done with the loudhailer". This comes after UK Home Secretary Priti Patel signed an order on Friday to approve the extradition of Julian Assange to the US where he is charged with violating the US Espionage Act. In 2010, WikiLeaks published hundreds of thousands of classified military documents about the US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as diplomatic cables. In the US, Assange is facing up to 175 years in prison if convicted. He has two weeks to appeal the UK government's decision.

https://sputniknews.com/20220618/canberra-faces-flak-for-abandoning-australian-hero-julian-assange-after-uk-extradition-order-1096426598.html

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

julian assange, australia, extradition, us, diplomacy