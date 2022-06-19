https://sputniknews.com/20220619/venezuelan-air-force-jet-crashes-pilots-survive-reports-say-1096446187.html
Venezuelan Air Force Jet Crashes, Pilots Survive - Photos
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuelan Air Force jet crashed in the state of Zulia, the pilots survived, Venezuelan newspaper Nacional reported on Sunday. 19.06.2022, Sputnik International
According to the newspaper, the plane that crashed was a K-8W Karakorum light jet. The Venezuelan Army bought 24 of the Pakistan and China designed aircraft in 2010 for training purposes. At the time of the accident there were two pilots on board, the newspaper added.Venezuelan government and military have not made any statement about the incident yet.
