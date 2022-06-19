International
https://sputniknews.com/20220619/un-peacekeeper-killed-in-mine-blast-in-northeastern-mali---minusma-1096460941.html
UN Peacekeeper Killed in Mine Blast in Northeastern Mali
"A peacekeeper on a MINUSMA Force security patrol died today in Kidal after being seriously injured by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion while conducting a search and detect operation," the mission said in a statement.MINUSMA head and the special representative of the UN Secretary-General for Mali, El-Ghassim Wane, strongly condemned the attack and called it a "terrible news that will add to the long list of our colleagues who died while serving in Mali."MINUSMA has operated in Mali since 2013, when the UN Security Council established that political stability in Mali after a 2012 armed conflict between government forces, separatists and Islamist groups required international intervention. Since its formation, MINUSMA has registered over 200 fatalities, which is one of the highest rates among the UN peacekeeping missions.
UN Peacekeeper Killed in Mine Blast in Northeastern Mali

15:33 GMT 19.06.2022 (Updated: 15:46 GMT 19.06.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One peacekeeper of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) has died in a mine explosion near the city of Kidal in northeastern Mali, the mission said on Sunday.
"A peacekeeper on a MINUSMA Force security patrol died today in Kidal after being seriously injured by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion while conducting a search and detect operation," the mission said in a statement.
MINUSMA head and the special representative of the UN Secretary-General for Mali, El-Ghassim Wane, strongly condemned the attack and called it a "terrible news that will add to the long list of our colleagues who died while serving in Mali."
MINUSMA has operated in Mali since 2013, when the UN Security Council established that political stability in Mali after a 2012 armed conflict between government forces, separatists and Islamist groups required international intervention. Since its formation, MINUSMA has registered over 200 fatalities, which is one of the highest rates among the UN peacekeeping missions.
