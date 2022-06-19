International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220619/ukrainian-militants-holed-up-at-azot-plant-signal-readiness-to-negotiate-lpr-envoy-says-1096453619.html
Ukrainian Militants Holed Up at Azot Plant Signal Readiness to Negotiate, LPR Envoy Says
Ukrainian Militants Holed Up at Azot Plant Signal Readiness to Negotiate, LPR Envoy Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian militants entrenched at the Azot chemical plant in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) are signalling their readiness to resume... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-19T11:15+0000
2022-06-19T11:17+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
militants
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/13/1096453733_0:16:3066:1741_1920x0_80_0_0_5872428a92da97dc45acfec68d0682b0.jpg
"The militants trapped at Azot are signalling that they are ready to continue negotiations. They will continue, but the conditions of laying down arms for the militants will clearly not improve. While they tempted the fate by disrupting ceasefire agreements, the military background for them has only worsened," Miroshnik said on Telegram.The Azot chemical plant is located in the LPR city of Severodonetsk and is now under the control of armed Ukrainian units, who were pushed and encircled there when the city went under the control of the Russian and allied LPR forces. According to preliminary estimates, about 2,500 Ukrainian and foreign militants might be sheltering at the plant and holding up over 1,000 civilians hostage.Earlier this week, the Russian military offered safe exit to militants at Azov who agree to lay down arms. It also called on them to let civilians leave the plant and evacuate via a humanitarian corridor to a non-combat area in the LPR.On Saturday, a spokesman for the LPR militia said that several Ukrainian militants exited the plant and surrendered, but did not specify their number or affiliation.
https://sputniknews.com/20220606/russias-un-envoy-says-western-long-range-artillery-rocket-systems-hitting-donbass-civilians-1096067712.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/13/1096453733_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_76b60b8706f733dc491ba18571c1d622.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, donbass, militants

Ukrainian Militants Holed Up at Azot Plant Signal Readiness to Negotiate, LPR Envoy Says

11:15 GMT 19.06.2022 (Updated: 11:17 GMT 19.06.2022)
© Sputnik / Viktor Antonyuk / Go to the photo bankSmoke rises above the territory of the Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk, 18 June 2022
Smoke rises above the territory of the Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk, 18 June 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2022
© Sputnik / Viktor Antonyuk
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian militants entrenched at the Azot chemical plant in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) are signalling their readiness to resume negotiations, LPR ambassador to Russia Rodion Miroshnik said on Sunday, adding that this will in no way impact the conditions of surrender offered to them.
"The militants trapped at Azot are signalling that they are ready to continue negotiations. They will continue, but the conditions of laying down arms for the militants will clearly not improve. While they tempted the fate by disrupting ceasefire agreements, the military background for them has only worsened," Miroshnik said on Telegram.
The Azot chemical plant is located in the LPR city of Severodonetsk and is now under the control of armed Ukrainian units, who were pushed and encircled there when the city went under the control of the Russian and allied LPR forces. According to preliminary estimates, about 2,500 Ukrainian and foreign militants might be sheltering at the plant and holding up over 1,000 civilians hostage.
MLRS fires a Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System rocket. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2022
Russia's UN Envoy Says Western Long-Range Artillery, Rocket Systems Hitting Donbass Civilians
6 June, 17:33 GMT
Earlier this week, the Russian military offered safe exit to militants at Azov who agree to lay down arms. It also called on them to let civilians leave the plant and evacuate via a humanitarian corridor to a non-combat area in the LPR.
On Saturday, a spokesman for the LPR militia said that several Ukrainian militants exited the plant and surrendered, but did not specify their number or affiliation.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала