UK Trade Unions Accused of 'Bribing' Striking Workers & Plotting 'Dangerous' Summer of Chaos
UK Trade Unions Accused of ‘Bribing’ Striking Workers & Plotting ‘Dangerous’ Summer of Chaos
Leaders of Britain's biggest trade unions - Unite and Unison – had threatened nationwide strikes last week "to protect public services." Unison general...
The UK's biggest trade unions have been accused of "bribing" workers to take part in industrial action from ostensibly vast "strike funds," according to The Sunday Telegraph.Tax-free payments are being offered by several unions threatening strikes this summer, UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng was cited as saying.Both Unite and Unison, two of the largest such trade union sin the country, whose leaders threatened nationwide strikes last week "to protect public services", have doubled their daily strike payments since 2019, according to the outlet.UNISON, the larest of the country's labour unions, is an affiliate of the Trades Union Congress, the national organization of British trade unions. UNISON's over 1.3 million workers are employed in the public sector and in private-sector jobs that provide public services. UNISON's recent financial statements show it increased the strike payment "from £25 a day to £50, payable from day one [of a strike] rather than day four", last year, saying that it helps put the union "in the best possible position to win disputes".According to its accounts, the trade union body had a "strike fund reserve" of £34.2 million as of December.Unite the Union, commonly known as Unite, is a British and Irish trade union formed in 2007. Led by its general secretary Sharon Graham, it is the second largest trade union in the UK, with over 1.2 million members across construction, manufacturing, transport, logistics, and other sectors. The union which has threatened strikes in councils and across bus networks has been putting up posters in local government buildings, advertising "£70 a day strike pay", reported the publication.Unite has a strike fund of at least £35 million, according to the report.According to the unions, strike payments serve to compensate workers who lose pay when they take part in industrial action.However, it is this reported doubling of some strike payments has triggered suspicions among ministers.Kwasi Kwarteng suggested the figures showed that "militant trade unions" had been "plotting" action well in advance.This comes as over 40,000 staff have been gearing up for a three-day strike on 21, 23 and 25 June, expected to cripple large swathes of the UK's train network. The RMT (Rail, Maritime and Transport) union said it was "unacceptable for railway workers either to lose their jobs or face another year of pay freeze" inflation that has reached 40-year highs.According to reports, teachers are also planning to march to demand better pay and conditions, with the Teachers' Union, NASUWT, saying the value of their salary nosedived by 19 percent over the past 12 years.At a Trades Union Congress rally in central London on Saturday, the RMT urged other unions to take part in "coordinated action"."If we have to, we will strike, to protect public service workers and the public services we all depend on," stated Christina McAnea, general secretary of Unison, as slammed the "out of touch" government of Boris Johnson over the cost of living crisis, speaking at the union's annual conference in Brighton."We are witnessing the dying days of a corrupt and out of touch Government. A Government that's hanging onto power, but out of ideas," said McAnea.In the face of this industrial action onslaught, Kwasi Kwarteng is preparing to increase the maximum amount of money that firms can claim in damages from unions participating in illegal strikes from £250,000 to £1 million.According to Grant Shapps, the UK Transport Secretary, said the RMT's planned strikes would be "punishing millions of innocent people".The Transport Secretary earlier told The Telegraph that under new legal changes agency workers could be brought in to break strikes and protect the public from being "held to ransom" by the industrial action.The planned changes will ditch a legal restriction introduced under the premiership of Tony Blair that prevents employers from hiring agency staff to carry out the work of staff on strike. According to Shapps, the measures "would come in during this particular dispute, if it can't be resolved".Responding to reports of "war chests" being readied in advance by the unions to gear up for strikes, a Unison spokesman said:A Unite spokesman echoed the sentiments, saying: "We want to build the strength of the union to ensure that workers are not forced to pay the price of the pandemic. Unite's strike fund has grown in recent years to ensure our members have adequate financial protection if, as a last resort, they are forced to take strike action. The idea that this is part of some massive, co-ordinated union plot is the stuff of fantasy."
https://sputniknews.com/20220618/thousands-march-through-london-over-cost-of-living-crisis---videos-1096434174.html
07:51 GMT 19.06.2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
Leaders of Britain’s biggest trade unions - Unite and Unison – had threatened nationwide strikes last week “to protect public services.” Unison general secretary, Christina McAnea, accused the Government of being “corrupt and out of touch.”
The UK’s biggest trade unions have been accused of “bribing” workers to take part in industrial action from ostensibly vast “strike funds,” according to The Sunday Telegraph.
Tax-free payments are being offered by several unions threatening strikes this summer, UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng was cited as saying.
“It’s obvious that trade union chiefs have been quietly amassing a war chest to effectively bribe workers into unleashing a summer of strike chaos,” he warned.
Both Unite and Unison, two of the largest such trade union sin the country, whose leaders threatened nationwide strikes last week “to protect public services”, have doubled their daily strike payments since 2019, according to the outlet.
UNISON, the larest of the country's labour unions, is an affiliate of the Trades Union Congress, the national organization of British trade unions. UNISON’s over 1.3 million workers are employed in the public sector and in private-sector jobs that provide public services. UNISON’s recent financial statements show it increased the strike payment “from £25 a day to £50, payable from day one [of a strike] rather than day four”, last year, saying that it helps put the union “in the best possible position to win disputes”.
According to its accounts, the trade union body had a “strike fund reserve” of £34.2 million as of December.
Unite the Union, commonly known as Unite, is a British and Irish trade union formed in 2007. Led by its general secretary Sharon Graham, it is the second largest trade union in the UK, with over 1.2 million members across construction, manufacturing, transport, logistics, and other sectors. The union which has threatened strikes in councils and across bus networks has been putting up posters in local government buildings, advertising “£70 a day strike pay”, reported the publication.
Unite has a strike fund of at least £35 million, according to the report.
According to the unions, strike payments serve to compensate workers who lose pay when they take part in industrial action.
“When workers take the difficult decision to strike they lose pay and rely on support from union strike funds to feed their families,” said a TUC spokesman.
However, it is this reported doubling of some strike payments has triggered suspicions among ministers.
Kwasi Kwarteng suggested the figures showed that “militant trade unions” had been “plotting” action well in advance.
“It’s clear they’ve been plotting this for some time. Looking at the figures, this plan of theirs is designed to inflict maximum damage on millions of people for as long as possible,” he said.
This comes as over 40,000 staff have been gearing up for a three-day strike on 21, 23 and 25 June, expected to cripple large swathes of the UK's train network. The RMT (Rail, Maritime and Transport) union said it was "unacceptable for railway workers either to lose their jobs or face another year of pay freeze" inflation that has reached 40-year highs.
Demonstrators hold placards as they attend a protest, outside the gates of Downing Street, against the increase of the cost of living, in London, Saturday, April 2, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2022
Thousands March Through London Over Cost of Living Crisis - Videos
Yesterday, 12:53 GMT
According to reports, teachers are also planning to march to demand better pay and conditions, with the Teachers' Union, NASUWT, saying the value of their salary nosedived by 19 percent over the past 12 years.
At a Trades Union Congress rally in central London on Saturday, the RMT urged other unions to take part in “coordinated action”.
If we have to, we will strike, to protect public service workers and the public services we all depend on,” stated Christina McAnea, general secretary of Unison, as slammed the “out of touch” government of Boris Johnson over the cost of living crisis, speaking at the union’s annual conference in Brighton.
“We are witnessing the dying days of a corrupt and out of touch Government. A Government that’s hanging onto power, but out of ideas,” said McAnea.
In the face of this industrial action onslaught, Kwasi Kwarteng is preparing to increase the maximum amount of money that firms can claim in damages from unions participating in illegal strikes from £250,000 to £1 million.
According to Grant Shapps, the UK Transport Secretary, said the RMT’s planned strikes would be “punishing millions of innocent people”.
The Transport Secretary earlier told The Telegraph that under new legal changes agency workers could be brought in to break strikes and protect the public from being "held to ransom" by the industrial action.
The planned changes will ditch a legal restriction introduced under the premiership of Tony Blair that prevents employers from hiring agency staff to carry out the work of staff on strike. According to Shapps, the measures "would come in during this particular dispute, if it can't be resolved".
Responding to reports of “war chests” being readied in advance by the unions to gear up for strikes, a Unison spokesman said:
“This is utter nonsense. Last year the Government was full of praise for key workers for their pandemic efforts, now ministers are trying to start a fight with the same low-paid health, care and council staff.”
A Unite spokesman echoed the sentiments, saying:
“We want to build the strength of the union to ensure that workers are not forced to pay the price of the pandemic. Unite’s strike fund has grown in recent years to ensure our members have adequate financial protection if, as a last resort, they are forced to take strike action. The idea that this is part of some massive, co-ordinated union plot is the stuff of fantasy.”
