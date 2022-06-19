https://sputniknews.com/20220619/prince-andrew-fuming-with-prince-charles--prince-william-for-meddling-with-his-comeback-plans-1096453219.html

Prince Andrew 'Fuming’ With Prince Charles & Prince William for 'Meddling' With His Comeback Plans

Prince Andrew 'Fuming’ With Prince Charles & Prince William for 'Meddling' With His Comeback Plans

Previously, Prince Andrew had opted to give Royal Ascot a miss, reportedly lending the Royal Family hope that the embattled Duke of York may have abandoned a... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-19T11:05+0000

2022-06-19T11:05+0000

2022-06-19T11:05+0000

uk

uk royal family

prince andrew

prince charles

prince william

queen elizabeth ii

virginia roberts giuffre

jeffrey epstein

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093060721_0:0:2613:1470_1920x0_80_0_0_194b10ffaeacd5f1ce425e6605c4c041.jpg

Prince Andrew is furious with Charles, Prince of Wales, and Prince William, for blocking his attempted return to public life at the Order of the Garter ceremony earlier this month, reported The Sun.The affronted 62-year old prince is refusing to socialise with his older brother, the heir apparent to the British throne, and his nephew, over their intervention, claimed the outlet.Prince Andrew, 62, is said to have been devising a “comeback” plan after settling a civil sexual assault case brought against him in the US by alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim, Virginia Roberts Giuffre.However, Prince Charles and Prince William have reportedly been desperate to keep the Duke of York out of the public eye. The royals intervened to stop Prince Andrew, stripped of his honorary military roles in January and his HRH style amid the sex abuse allegations, from attending the Knights of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle last week.The Duke of York had reportedly intended to participate in the full service, presided over by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, however the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge lobbied the 96-year-old monarch about his participation. Finally, Prince Andrew was allowed to join the Queen at the formal investiture of new members of the Order of the Garter.After that, the embattled Queen’s son was said to have decided against attending the Royal Ascot event, which would have involved taking part in the carriage procession with other senior members of the royal family. Prince Andrew opted out “without fuss”, a source was cited by The Times.This move by the Duke had ostensibly given the Royal Family hope that he may be resigned to his fate. Yet, sources have suggested the “deluded” prince still believes he can regain his titles and return to life as a working royal.Amid the latest reports, there have been concerns cited about the Royal Family’s summer get-together at Balmoral and whether the current friction between the trio could trigger a further fallout.Prince Andrew is described as currently spending most of his time at his Royal Lodge home, occasionally venturing out to have lunch with the Queen or go horse riding in Windsor.

https://sputniknews.com/20220618/as-prince-andrew-skips-horse-racing-event-will-he-abandon-plans-to-return-to-public-life-1096435679.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220613/prince-charles--prince-william-blocked-duke-of-yorks-bullish-comeback-plot-uk-media-reports-1096270912.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, uk royal family, prince andrew, prince charles, prince william, queen elizabeth ii, virginia roberts giuffre, jeffrey epstein