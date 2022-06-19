https://sputniknews.com/20220619/poll-six-in-10-americans-want-trump-charged-over-capitol-riot-1096465377.html
Poll: Six in 10 Americans Want Trump Charged Over Capitol Riot
Poll: Six in 10 Americans Want Trump Charged Over Capitol Riot
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some 58% of Americans say that former US President Donald Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in the January 6 attack on the... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-19T21:06+0000
2022-06-19T21:06+0000
2022-06-19T21:04+0000
donald trump
poll
americans
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0f/1096325120_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5df4724453d2e3512c1171e75cfaa149.jpg
The poll divided sharply along party lines, with 91% of Democrats saying Trump should be charged, compared to 19% of Republicans.The poll was conducted a week into the House select committee's investigation into the Capitol riot by Trump's supporters, who claimed the 2020 presidential election was "stolen."Asked whether they found Trump responsible for the attack, 58% said he bore a "great deal" or a "good amount" of responsibility. That view was shared by 91% of Democrats and 21% of Republicans.Approximately 46% agreed that Trump bears a "great amount" of responsibility for the violent storming of the Capitol.The survey was conducted on June 17-18 among 545 adults, with a margin of error of 4.5 percentage points.. An April poll had the number of Americans in favor of charges against Trump at 52%.
https://sputniknews.com/20220617/capitol-unrest-dead-capitol-police-officers-partner-slams-ivanka-trump-jared-kushner-for-inaction-1096405817.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0f/1096325120_27:0:2758:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_86d168ac62ea5cf6f234aeaffb625150.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donald trump, poll, americans, us
Poll: Six in 10 Americans Want Trump Charged Over Capitol Riot
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some 58% of Americans say that former US President Donald Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, an ABC News/Ipsos poll has found.
The poll divided sharply along party lines, with 91% of Democrats saying Trump should be charged, compared to 19% of Republicans.
The poll was conducted a week into the House select committee's investigation into the Capitol riot by Trump's supporters, who claimed the 2020 presidential election was "stolen."
Asked whether they found Trump responsible for the attack, 58% said he bore a "great deal" or a "good amount" of responsibility. That view was shared by 91% of Democrats and 21% of Republicans.
Approximately 46% agreed that Trump bears a "great amount" of responsibility for the violent storming of the Capitol.
The survey was conducted on June 17-18 among 545 adults, with a margin of error of 4.5 percentage points.. An April poll had the number of Americans in favor of charges against Trump at 52%.