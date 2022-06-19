International
Poll: Six in 10 Americans Want Trump Charged Over Capitol Riot
Poll: Six in 10 Americans Want Trump Charged Over Capitol Riot
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some 58% of Americans say that former US President Donald Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in the January 6 attack on the
The poll divided sharply along party lines, with 91% of Democrats saying Trump should be charged, compared to 19% of Republicans.The poll was conducted a week into the House select committee's investigation into the Capitol riot by Trump's supporters, who claimed the 2020 presidential election was "stolen."Asked whether they found Trump responsible for the attack, 58% said he bore a "great deal" or a "good amount" of responsibility. That view was shared by 91% of Democrats and 21% of Republicans.Approximately 46% agreed that Trump bears a "great amount" of responsibility for the violent storming of the Capitol.The survey was conducted on June 17-18 among 545 adults, with a margin of error of 4.5 percentage points.. An April poll had the number of Americans in favor of charges against Trump at 52%.
Poll: Six in 10 Americans Want Trump Charged Over Capitol Riot

21:06 GMT 19.06.2022
© AP Photo / Jim BourgPresident Donald Trump reacts during the final presidential debate at Belmont University, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn., with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden
President Donald Trump reacts during the final presidential debate at Belmont University, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn., with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2022
© AP Photo / Jim Bourg
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some 58% of Americans say that former US President Donald Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, an ABC News/Ipsos poll has found.
The poll divided sharply along party lines, with 91% of Democrats saying Trump should be charged, compared to 19% of Republicans.
The poll was conducted a week into the House select committee's investigation into the Capitol riot by Trump's supporters, who claimed the 2020 presidential election was "stolen."
FILE - Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A man who identified himself as a believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, to three years and eight months in prison for assaulting police officers at the Capitol during last year's riot. Nicholas Languerand called himself a patriot, but the judge who sentenced him said the rioters who invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, don't deserve that description. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2022
Capitol Unrest: Dead Capitol Police Officer's Partner Slams Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner for Inaction
17 June, 12:22 GMT
Asked whether they found Trump responsible for the attack, 58% said he bore a "great deal" or a "good amount" of responsibility. That view was shared by 91% of Democrats and 21% of Republicans.
Approximately 46% agreed that Trump bears a "great amount" of responsibility for the violent storming of the Capitol.
The survey was conducted on June 17-18 among 545 adults, with a margin of error of 4.5 percentage points.. An April poll had the number of Americans in favor of charges against Trump at 52%.
