https://sputniknews.com/20220619/poll-six-in-10-americans-want-trump-charged-over-capitol-riot-1096465377.html

Poll: Six in 10 Americans Want Trump Charged Over Capitol Riot

Poll: Six in 10 Americans Want Trump Charged Over Capitol Riot

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some 58% of Americans say that former US President Donald Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in the January 6 attack on the... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-19T21:06+0000

2022-06-19T21:06+0000

2022-06-19T21:04+0000

donald trump

poll

americans

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0f/1096325120_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5df4724453d2e3512c1171e75cfaa149.jpg

The poll divided sharply along party lines, with 91% of Democrats saying Trump should be charged, compared to 19% of Republicans.The poll was conducted a week into the House select committee's investigation into the Capitol riot by Trump's supporters, who claimed the 2020 presidential election was "stolen."Asked whether they found Trump responsible for the attack, 58% said he bore a "great deal" or a "good amount" of responsibility. That view was shared by 91% of Democrats and 21% of Republicans.Approximately 46% agreed that Trump bears a "great amount" of responsibility for the violent storming of the Capitol.The survey was conducted on June 17-18 among 545 adults, with a margin of error of 4.5 percentage points.. An April poll had the number of Americans in favor of charges against Trump at 52%.

https://sputniknews.com/20220617/capitol-unrest-dead-capitol-police-officers-partner-slams-ivanka-trump-jared-kushner-for-inaction-1096405817.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

donald trump, poll, americans, us