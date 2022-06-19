https://sputniknews.com/20220619/police-officer-of-the-year-2019-from-cleveland-under-investigation-over-anti-semitic-online-posts-1096457620.html

Police 'Officer of the Year 2019' From Cleveland Under Investigation Over Anti-Semitic Online Posts

Police 'Officer of the Year 2019' From Cleveland Under Investigation Over Anti-Semitic Online Posts

Having started working with the Cleveland Police Department in 2018, Ismail Quran has since received both the Officer of the Year 2019 award and a... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International

Ismail Quran, a decorated police officer from Cleveland, has found himself a target of an investigation over a number of anti-Semitic remarks he made online in the past, Cleveland Jewish News reports.According to the media outlet, a website called Canary Mission that documents people and groups that “promote hatred of the USA, Israel and Jews,” has identified a number of “anti-Semitic and anti-Zionist posts” as being made by Quran.The media outlet points out that, while the tweet in question was visible to the public as of the morning of 17 June 2022, it was apparently made private later that day.As of 2017, Quran also allegedly was a member of a closed Facebook* group honoring the infamous terrorist leader Osama bin Laden, the media outlet adds citing the Canary Mission.Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, senior public information officer for the Cleveland Division of Police, reportedly said on 17 June that the issue with Quran’s alleged online activities is being investigated.Ismail Quran reportedly started working at the Cleveland Police Department in July 2018. During the ceremony held in November 2021, he was honored as the 2019 Officer of the Year and received a distinguished service medal.*Facebook is banned in Russia over extremist activities

