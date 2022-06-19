https://sputniknews.com/20220619/police-officer-of-the-year-2019-from-cleveland-under-investigation-over-anti-semitic-online-posts-1096457620.html
Police 'Officer of the Year 2019' From Cleveland Under Investigation Over Anti-Semitic Online Posts
Police 'Officer of the Year 2019' From Cleveland Under Investigation Over Anti-Semitic Online Posts
Having started working with the Cleveland Police Department in 2018, Ismail Quran has since received both the Officer of the Year 2019 award and a... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-19T13:22+0000
2022-06-19T13:22+0000
2022-06-19T13:22+0000
us
police officer
anti-semitism
investigation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107095/36/1070953678_115:0:5886:3246_1920x0_80_0_0_5551b0ab3f2d4b1528d7d9a131f466fc.jpg
Ismail Quran, a decorated police officer from Cleveland, has found himself a target of an investigation over a number of anti-Semitic remarks he made online in the past, Cleveland Jewish News reports.According to the media outlet, a website called Canary Mission that documents people and groups that “promote hatred of the USA, Israel and Jews,” has identified a number of “anti-Semitic and anti-Zionist posts” as being made by Quran.The media outlet points out that, while the tweet in question was visible to the public as of the morning of 17 June 2022, it was apparently made private later that day.As of 2017, Quran also allegedly was a member of a closed Facebook* group honoring the infamous terrorist leader Osama bin Laden, the media outlet adds citing the Canary Mission.Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, senior public information officer for the Cleveland Division of Police, reportedly said on 17 June that the issue with Quran’s alleged online activities is being investigated.Ismail Quran reportedly started working at the Cleveland Police Department in July 2018. During the ceremony held in November 2021, he was honored as the 2019 Officer of the Year and received a distinguished service medal.*Facebook is banned in Russia over extremist activities
https://sputniknews.com/20220608/tombstones-walls-in-israeli-holocaust-museum-defaced-with-anti-semitic-graffiti-1096122647.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107095/36/1070953678_836:0:5164:3246_1920x0_80_0_0_1066f89919d58a39015de6bbf4922c84.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, police officer, anti-semitism, investigation
Police 'Officer of the Year 2019' From Cleveland Under Investigation Over Anti-Semitic Online Posts
Having started working with the Cleveland Police Department in 2018, Ismail Quran has since received both the Officer of the Year 2019 award and a distinguished service medal.
Ismail Quran, a decorated police officer from Cleveland, has found himself a target of an investigation over a number of anti-Semitic remarks he made online in the past, Cleveland Jewish News reports.
According to the media outlet, a website called Canary Mission that documents people and groups that “promote hatred of the USA, Israel and Jews,” has identified a number of “anti-Semitic and anti-Zionist posts” as being made by Quran.
One of the posts allegedly made by Quran is a tweet posted on 14 July 2014 under the handle @ish_1988 that states simply “F*** that Jew” and features the image of Adolf Hitler with the following caption: “Let me salute to Hitler the Great. He said ‘I would have killed all the Jews in the world, but I kept some around to show why I killed them’.”
The media outlet points out that, while the tweet in question was visible to the public as of the morning of 17 June 2022, it was apparently made private later that day.
As of 2017, Quran also allegedly was a member of a closed Facebook* group honoring the infamous terrorist leader Osama bin Laden, the media outlet adds citing the Canary Mission.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, senior public information officer for the Cleveland Division of Police, reportedly said on 17 June that the issue with Quran’s alleged online activities is being investigated.
Ismail Quran reportedly started working at the Cleveland Police Department in July 2018. During the ceremony held in November 2021, he was honored as the 2019 Officer of the Year and received a distinguished service medal.
*Facebook is banned in Russia over extremist activities