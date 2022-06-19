https://sputniknews.com/20220619/palestinian-authority-refuses-to-hand-over-bullet-that-killed-al-jazeera-journalist-to-israel-1096461966.html

Palestinian Authority Refuses to Hand Over Bullet That Killed Al Jazeera Journalist to Israel

Palestinian Authority Refuses to Hand Over Bullet That Killed Al Jazeera Journalist to Israel

GAZA (Sputnik) - The Palestinian Authority will not hand over to Israel the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh last month, Palestinian... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-19T16:18+0000

2022-06-19T16:18+0000

2022-06-19T16:21+0000

israel

palestinian authority

bullet

journalist

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0b/1095441383_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a07ec3ab624dad43b3e3ffe85af61235.jpg

"We refuse to transfer the bullet that killed Shireen Abu Akleh, and, moreover, we demand to transfer the weapon from which the bullet was fired," Palestinian news agency Wafa quoted Shtayyeh as saying.On Friday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that the Israeli army expanded its investigation into the circumstances of the death of the journalist, and a technical specialist was included in the investigation team. The leadership of the Israeli army again asked the Palestinian authorities to provide the bullet for an examination.The 51-year-old Palestinian-American journalist was shot in the head on 11 May while covering an Israeli raid in the West Bank. Reporters on the scene said they were targeted by Israeli snipers when the group was alone in the streets of Jenin and were clearly identifiable as being members of the press.Israel offered the Palestinian Authority a joint investigation into Abu Akleh's death. The IDF said that a preliminary investigation could not unequivocally determine the source of the shooting that killed Abu Akleh, while Israeli officials have claimed she died at the hands of "Palestinian gunmen." Later, Palestinian Attorney General Akram Al-Khatib said that an investigation by his office had found that the responsibility for the murder of the journalist lies with the Israeli military.

https://sputniknews.com/20220526/israel-deliberately-murdered-acclaimed-journalist-shireen-abu-aqleh-palestinian-probe-finds-1095812108.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

israel, palestinian authority, bullet, journalist