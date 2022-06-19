https://sputniknews.com/20220619/new-russian-missile-system-tor-to-receive-double-ammunition---manufacturer-1096452961.html

New Russian Missile System Tor to Receive Double Ammunition - Manufacturer

New Russian Missile System Tor to Receive Double Ammunition - Manufacturer

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The new modification of Russia's Tor anti-aircraft missile system will get twice as much ammunition, while its hull will become lighter... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-19T10:57+0000

2022-06-19T10:57+0000

2022-06-19T10:57+0000

russia

tor-m2dt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105971/96/1059719663_0:116:3049:1831_1920x0_80_0_0_99a4a227760b76ebfc5b37e9ec316cd1.jpg

"Today, we have begun to develop a new module, in which new technical solutions drilled in the Arctic will already be implemented. We will use double ammunition. We will use software that we tested when shooting at a low-flying target. A new, lightweight hull will be created, and this will be the only air defence system today that can be transported by helicopters on the external suspension," Kartashov told Russian TV channel Zvezda.The Izhevsk-based Kupol plant has been supplying the Russian armed forces with the latest modification of the air defence system, Tor-M2, since 2016. Its most well-known feature is the ability to strike in motion. Its potential targets include drones, guided missiles, cruise missiles, aircraft, helicopters and high-precision weapons flying at very low to medium altitudes.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, tor-m2dt