'Electoral Failure of Macronism': Macron's Coalition Set to Lose Absolute Majority in Parliament

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist coalition is projected to win the most seats in the legislative polls but fall short of an... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International

Macron’s Ensemble is projected to win 205-235 seats in the lower-house National Assembly, followed by leftist NUPES with 170-190 seats, and Marine Le Pen’s National Rally with 75-95 seats, according to BFMTV estimates.With 65% of the second-round vote counted, Ensemble is ahead of its rivals with 35.72% of the vote. NUPES is on 26.38% and National Rally on 21.88%. The turnout at 5 p.m. stood at 38.11%.In fourth place of the current election is the Republican Party, which is projected to receive between 60 and 75 seats in the parliament. Meanwhile, the country's incumbent Health Minister Brigitte Bourguignon was defeated in the parliamentary elections, according to AFP. The election was won by her National Rally rival Christine Angrand.Furthermore, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Born was elected as a deputy of the National Assembly from the department of Calvados, which means she will retain her post at the head of the government term.Jean-Luc Melenchon, the leader of the French far-left, praised the Sunday legislative election as "above all, the electoral failure of Macronism."Melenchon said his NUPES alliance had achieved its primary objective of defeating Macron, "who was so arrogant as to twist the arm of the whole country."The first round of parliamentary elections was held in France on June 12. According to its results, Macron's coalition received 25.71%, the left-wing NUPES of Melenchon - 25.61%.

