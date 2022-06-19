International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic Using Large Calibre Artillery - DPR
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic Using Large Calibre Artillery - DPR
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International
situation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
ukraine
donbass
Black smoke and dirt rise from the nearby city of Severodonetsk during battle between Russian and Ukrainian troops in Donbass on 9 June, 2022.

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic Using Large Calibre Artillery - DPR

04:29 GMT 19.06.2022
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.
Russian armed forces and Donbass troops continue to advance amid the special operation, as they have liberated multiple towns in the region over the past weeks.
At the same time, Ukrainian forces are still targeting the Donbass cities with artillery fire.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's actions in the region amount to genocide and stressed that Ukraine should be demilitarised and de-Nazified.
04:38 GMT 19.06.2022
Conflict in Ukraine Could Last 'For Years' - Stoltenberg
"We must be prepared for this to last for years," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. "We must not weaken in our support of Ukraine, even if the costs are high -- not only in terms of military support but also because of rising energy and food prices."
04:29 GMT 19.06.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic Using Large Calibre Artillery - DPR
