https://sputniknews.com/20220619/japanese-split-on-higher-military-spending-plan--poll-1096458127.html

Poll: Japanese Split on Higher Military Spending Plan

Poll: Japanese Split on Higher Military Spending Plan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Japanese appear to be divided over whether the government should go ahead with its plan to double defence spending to 2% of the gross... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-19T13:25+0000

2022-06-19T13:25+0000

2022-06-19T13:26+0000

japan

gdp

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/14/1083192954_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_04ddc46836676889c2ed5716f59c6ee6.jpg

Japan is one of the world’s top 10 biggest military spenders, even though its defence budget has rarely exceeded 1% of the GDP. The United States has been pressing its allies to chip in more.Asked whether they agreed with the Liberal Democrat government's plan, 37.2% told Kyodo news agency they were in favour of the hike, while 31.5% said there was no need to raise the military expenditures.The nationwide telephone survey was conducted from 18-19 June. It found that the governing Liberal Democratic Party was leading in the polls by almost 20 percentage points. Second-placed conservative Innovation Party was at 7.7%, while the liberal Constitutional Democratic Party was third at 7%.

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

japan, gdp