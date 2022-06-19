Jan. 6 Committee May Subpoena Pence for Testimony After Trump’s Rant Against VP, Panel

https://sputniknews.com/20220619/jan-6-committee-may-subpoena-pence-for-testimony-after-trumps-rant-against-vp-panel--1096466310.html

The January 6 committee may subpoena former US Vice President Mike Pence and other “key individuals” for testimony as it continues to hold public hearings on US President Donald Trump’s alleged pressure campaign against his former vice president, and state and local election officials, according to Sunday remarks from a panelist.Tuesday’s hearing will also provide details regarding “how a similar pressure campaign directed against state and local election officials put their lives in danger,” according to the panelist.Last week, Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) claimed Trump had knowledge of the violence occurring at the US Capitol building when he tweeted that Pence, who was overseeing the certification of Electoral College votes in the Senate, “didn’t have the courage to do what was necessary” and overturn the official results.Rather than call off his rioting supporters, Trump sought to “accelerate the violence” against his vice president, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) claimed during a Sunday appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”Pence was ultimately evacuated from the chamber as rioters were overheard shouting variations of the chant: “Hang Mike Pence!”Panelist: Trump’s Response to Committee, Pence is Tantamount to a ConfessionThe panelists’ comments came two days after Trump publicly decried allegations from aides who claimed he berated Pence in a “heated” phone call. Speaking to a group of Christian conservatives in Nashville, Tennessee, the former US president specifically denied that he called Pence a “wimp,” as one Trump White House assistant testified last week.He also accused the nine-member panel of seven Democrats and two Republicans of "knowingly spinning a fake and phony narrative."Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) fired back at Trump on Sunday, telling NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the former commander-in-chief is proving “what we have been contending all along” with his public outbursts and apparent disdain for the former vice president.“Yeah, he's essentially saying, 'Yeah I did it and I’ll do it again,’” Raskin asserted.While the House select committee can only recommend charges against Trump, US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced last week that he, as well as “the Jan. 6 prosecutors,” are tuning in to the public hearings and plan to watch all of the televised proceedings.Garland noted the Justice Department will not limit prosecutors’ ability to pursue charges against former or current US government officials. “This investigation is proceeding according to the facts and the law,” Garland told reporters. “We are not obstructed from continuing our investigation in any way.”

