'He F***ed Me Up': Messi 'Wanted to Kill' Leandro Paredes During Heated Champions League Clash

'He F***ed Me Up': Messi 'Wanted to Kill' Leandro Paredes During Heated Champions League Clash

Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes have been playing together at Paris Saint-Germain since the summer of 2021.

lionel messi

paris saint-germain (psg)

The attacking midfielder of the French club Paris Saint-Germain, Leandro Paredes, has spilled the beans on a conflict situation on the pitch involving Lionel Messi.An "angry" Messi "wanted to kill" Paredes in a very heated confrontation during a 2021 Champions League match, when the 34-year-old was still playing for Barcelona FC.At the time, Barcelona lost to the French club in the 2021 Champions League last-16.But later, when the two Argentines met in their national team, Messi behaved as if nothing had happened before.Messi moved to PSG last year, becoming a teammate of Paredes. He played 26 matches in the French Championship and scored six goals in them.Paredes, 27, played 22 matches for PSG in all competitions last season, in which he scored one goal and gave two assists. The Argentine moved to the French club from Zenit St Petersburg, for which he played 61 matches and scored 10 goals and 16 assists.

