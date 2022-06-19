https://sputniknews.com/20220619/greece-cyprus-resume-maritime-travel-after-21-year-hiatus-1096459286.html

Greece, Cyprus Resume Maritime Travel After 21-Year Hiatus

ATHENS (Sputnik) - The first passenger ferry in 21 years departed from Cyprus for Greece on Sunday, marking the resumption of bilateral commercial travel by... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International

The Cypriot-flagged ferry called Daleela and operated by Scandro Holding departed from the port of Limassol to Piraeus at 09:00 GMT, according to Cypriot broadcaster Sigma TV.Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades attended the pre-departure ceremony in Limassol, where he called the resumption of bilateral sea travel with Greece "historic" and said that the government worked hard to make it possible.Daleela's maiden 30-hour voyage carried 173 passengers, including the Cypriot ministers of shipping and tourism, the mayor of Limassol, members of parliament and journalists. The renovated ship was built in 1991 and can carry up to 400 passengers and 100 cars. It has 38 first-class cabins for 110 passengers, 68 second-class cabins for 180 passengers, and 110 aircraft-type seats. It also has a bar, restaurant, cafe, playground, and entertainment facilities.

